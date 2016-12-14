A Monster Calls (2016)
Lady Macbeth (2016)
Glory (2016)
Graduation (2016)
The Fixer (2016)
Like Crazy (2016)
Frantz (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Like Crazy (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers

Teasers

Clips

Interviews

Press Conferences

Short Films

Making Of

Panels

Other

Film Schools

Events

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

TELEVISION Italy/France

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Mediaset: Vivendi advances, Fininvest stages a counter-attack

by 

- The group run by Vincent Bolloré increases its holding to over 12%, aiming for 20%, whilst the Berlusconi family increases its stake and presses charges against Vivendi for manipulating the market

Mediaset: Vivendi advances, Fininvest stages a counter-attack

A new chapter has opened up in the conflict between Vivendi and Fininvest over the control of Mediaset. On Monday the French group announced that it holds 3% of capital and has since quadrupled its holding to 12.32%, causing shares in the Berlusconi family’s group to soar: Mediaset shares have increased in value by 31.8% on the Italian stock market.

In Paris, the purchase of the shares was declared “non hostile”, but Fininvest is already staging a counter-attack to what it considers to be a takeover bid by the group headed up by Vincent Bolloré. Indeed, rumour has it on the market that Vivendi is aiming to acquire an objective 20% share through intermediaries. Fininvest has announced that it has increased its holding in Mediaset to €39,775 of voting right capital, purchasing shares representing 3.5% of the entire capital stock. Fininvest’s share of the entire capital stock now stands at €38,266. Moreover, the Berlusconi family has filed a complaint with the Courts and the Stock Exchange Supervisory Committee against Vivendi for manipulation of the market, arguing that it has a clear strategy initiated last April with the agreement to take over 100% of Mediaset Premium and an exchange with Fininvest of 3.5% of capital in their respective companies. This agreement was then broken off suddenly in July (see article).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

A report by Mediobanca, the main Italian business bank, states: “This is just the first chapter in a new story. A group like Mediaset, the leader in commercial television in Italy and Spain, with a strong content production capacity and a well-established pay-TV business, is a game changing asset for anyone wanting to create a multimedia platform, with a strong emphasis on Southern Europe”.

(Translated from Italian)

 

comments
suspi_2016_web300x250
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss