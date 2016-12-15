The Louis-Delluc Prize goes to A Woman’s Life

by Fabien Lemercier

15/12/2016 - Stéphane Brizé’s feature is named Best French Film of the Year. Still Life wins the award for Best Debut Film

Awarded by a jury of critics and leading figures from the film industry chaired by Gilles Jacob, the 2016 Louis-Delluc Prize awarding the best French film of the year went to A Woman’s Life by Stéphane Brizé (49 years-old). Unveiled in competition at Venice, the director’s 7th feature stars Judith Chemla, Belgian actress Yolande Moreau, Jean-Pierre Darroussin and Swann Arlaud. This screen adaptation, penned by the filmmaker and Florence Vignon, of a short story by Guy de Maupassant, opens in Normandy in 1819. Fresh out of the convent where she completed her studies, Jeanne Le Perthuis des Vauds, a young woman who has been sheltered from the world all her life and is still full of childhood dreams marries Julien de Lamare. Very quickly, he reveals himself to be tight-fisted, violent and untrustworthy. And Jeanne’s delusions slowly but surely start to fly away… Produced by Milena Poylo and Gilles Sacuto for TS Productions, A Woman’s Life was co-produced by France 3 Cinéma, F Comme Film, CN5 Productions and Belgian company Versus Production. Also pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+, the film received support from Eurimages, the Cinema and audiovisual centre of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, and the Haute-Normandie region. It was released in France on 23 November under the distribution of Diaphana, and is being sold internationally by MK2.

The Louis-Delluc Prize for Best Debut Film was awarded to Still Life by Maud Alpi, which was unveiled in the Filmmakers of the Present section at Locarno. Starring Virgile Hanrot and Dimitri Buchenet, and written by the director with Baptiste Boulba-Ghigna, the film was produced by Mathieu Bompoint for Mezzanine Films, co-produced by Mille et Une Productions, Rhône-Alpes Cinéma and Shellac (which is handling the film’s distribution in France and released it in theatres on 16 November) and supported by an advance on receipts from the CNC. International sales are being handled by MPM Film.

