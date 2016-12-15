The 2017 Shooting Stars to shine bright in Berlin

by Cineuropa

15/12/2016 - The European Film Promotion presents its ten up-and-coming actors for the annual actors’ showcase, as it celebrates its 20th anniversary

For the 20th edition of European Shooting Starsthe jury of industry experts has selected ten performers that will be presented to film industry, public and international press during the opening weekend (10–13 February).of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival. The event culminates in the awards ceremony at the Berlinale Palast on Monday, 13 February where each talent will be presented with an award donated by Tesiro. European Film Promotion's first and most prolific talent platform, is financially supported by the Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme of the European Union and the respective EFP member organisations.

In this year's group of outstanding new talent from Europe the youngest have already been cast in current Foreign Language Oscar submissions: much lauded 21-year-old Zofia Wichłacz from Poland in Afterimage by late director Andrzej Wajda and German Shooting Star Louis Hofmann (19), who received numerous awards for his performance in the Danish Oscar submission Land of Mine . An honor shared by charismatic Alessandro Borghi, who starred in the Italian entry Don't Be Bad in 2015. Joining them is Dutch actress Hannah Hoekstra, whose "refined acting skills" earned her success in film, television and theatre alike, with already five Best Actress awards to show for. Just as versatile is Tudor Aaron Istodor from Romania, whose "sensitive naturalism and warm humanity" impressed the jury.

Her fearless acting and his edgy intensity recommended Maruša Majer from Slovenia and Esben Smed from Denmark to stand out among the 26 nominees for the selection. Portuguese actress Victoria Guerra has already worked on international films with the late director Andrzej Zulawski in Cosmos and starred beside Mathieu Amalric in Never Ever . Karin Franz Körlof stepped out into the limelight with her critically acclaimed leading role in A Serious Game by Pernilla August, which premiered at this year's Berlinale. Likewise the Latvian film Mellow Mud , which won the Crystal Bear for Best Film in the Generation 14plus at the Berlinale 2016, saw the debut of soulful and subtle actress Elīna Vaska (22).

During the four day event in Berlin, the ten actors will take part in a tailormade programme of profile-raising workshops and meetings with influential members of the International Casting Directors Network (ICDN), filmmakers and other important industry players, alongside interviews and photo-shoots with international media.

