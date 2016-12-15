A Monster Calls (2016)
MARKET Netherlands

Frontières selects 12 projects for its inaugural Finance & Packaging Forum in Amsterdam

by 

- The genre-focused Forum, an invitational event for projects at the packaging stage, will take place from 16-18 February in the Dutch capital

Directors José Ortuño and Laura Alvea, whose Animas is selected for the market

The Frontières International Co-Production Market will debut next year with its new Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum, initiated by the Fantasia International Film Festival and the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes. The genre-focused Forum is an invitational event for projects at the packaging stage to work with a select group of industry experts in finance, marketing & distribution, from February 16-18 in Amsterdam.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

12 genre projects from across Europe and North America in the final stages of financing have been invited to participate in the Forum. Films from Canada, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States will be welcomed to Amsterdam to meet with leading industry experts to finalize their financing plans and develop their marketing & distribution strategies.

Next steps for the Frontières network will be a series of special events organised in partnership with the Marché du Film to take place in Cannes in May. A proof of concept presentation and work-in-progress screenings devoted to upcoming genre films are on the menu for the new Frontières Platform, as part of the Marché du Film's 2017 slate of industry programming.

The complete list of projects:

Animas - José Ortuño & Laura Alvea (Spain/France)
Producer: Olmo Figueredo Gonzalez-Quevedo (La Claqueta P.C) & Birgit Kemner (Manny Films)

The Beach House - Jeff Brown (United States)
Producers: Andrew Corkin (Uncorked Productions), Tyler Davidson (Low Spark Films), Sophia Lin (Marquee Player)

Extraordinary - Mike Ahern & Enda Loughman (Ireland)
Producers: Katie Holly, Ailish Bracken (Blinder Films)

The Existence of Liberty White - Nick Parish (United Kingdom)
Producer: Zack Winfield (Milkwood Productions)

The Happy Face - Alexandre Franchi (Canada)
Producers: Alexandre Franchi (Les Films de la Mancha), Stephane Gérin-Lajoie (Line & Content Inc.)

House of Stairs - Rachel Talalay (Canada)
Producers: Scott Hyman (Zest Productions), Phyllis Laing (Buffalo Gal Pictures), Michael Solomon (Band With Pictures)

Malevolent - Chris Cronin (United Kingdom)
Producers: Julie Baines (Dan Films), Jennifer Monks (Penciltrick Productions), Paul Thomas

Marionette - Elbert Van Strien (Netherlands/Belgium/UK)
Producers: Claudia Brandt, Elbert Van Strien (Accento Films BV), Burny Bos, Jolande Junte (BosBros BV)

Once Upon a Time in Jerusalem - David Muñoz, Adrian Cardona (Spain/France/Netherlands)
Producers: Rafael Gonzalez Vallinas (Ek Degol Productions), Vincent Brançon & François Cognard (TBC), Jan Doense & Herman Slagter (House of Netherhorror) Xavier Crespo (DACSA), Oriol Maymo (Corte Y Confeccion de Peliculas)

Room Service - Yedidya Gorsetman (United States)
Producers: Matthew Smaglik, Josh Itzkowitz

Some Kind of Madness - Casey Walker (Canada)
Producers: Casey Walker (Cave Painting Pictures), Jonathan Bronfman (JoBro Productions)

Warg - Anders Banke (Sweden/Canada)
Producers: Magnus Paulsson (Solid Entertainment AB), Paula Devonshire (Devonshire Productions) & Helena Danielsson (Brain Academy)

 

