The Goyas call for J.A. Bayona

by Alfonso Rivera

15/12/2016 - A Monster Calls, the latest film by the Catalan filmmaker, is the most nominated film, with 12 nominations, for the 31st edition of the most prestigious awards in Spanish film

With The Impossible , Juan Antonio Bayona’s previous megaproduction, something similar happened to this year’s edition of the Goyas: the film was a runaway box-office success and obtained 14 nominations, which materialised into nine awards, including the award for Best Actor, but not Best Film in 2013. Produced again by Apaches Entertainment and shot in English with a cast of international acclaim, A Monster Calls was presented at Toronto last September, just a few days before going on to be shown out of competition at the San Sebastián Film Festival, where Sigourney Weaver, who has now been nominated for the award for Best Supporting Actress, received the Donostia Award. Supported by a strong advertising campaign launched by the Mediaset group (a co-producer through Telecinco Cinema), this drama with elements of fantasy is already the highest grossing film of 2016 in Spain.

Another director who is a familiar face at these awards is Sevillian Alberto Rodríguez, whose latest thriller, Smoke & Mirrors , had its premiere at San Sebastián, where Eduard Fernández won the award for Best Actor: the film has received 11 nominations for this year’s 31st edition of the Goya Awards.

But the biggest surprise – and perhaps the biggest rival for many on 4 February, when the awards will be presented – could be a first-time director: actor Raúl Arévalo (who won the 2010 Goya for Best Supporting Actor for Gordos ), whose unsettling film The Fury of a Patient Man has also received 11 nominations, including for Best Film (produced by Beatriz Bodegas, for La Canica Films), Best Screenplay (by Arévalo and David Pulido) and for its trio of actors (Best Actor for Antonio de la Torre and Luis Callejo, and Best Supporting Actress for Ruth Díaz, who was awarded at Venice, where the film was presented).

Other nominees that stand out are 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines with nine nominations, Julieta with seven, and May God Save Us with six. Attracting a lot of attention are the lack of nominations for The Next Skin (which has received just one: for Emma Suárez as Best Supporting Actress, which would double her total haul of Goyas after receiving the Goya for Best Actress for Almodóvar’s film), and complete absence of nominations for magnificent co-production Neruda , as well as other arthouse films such as The Reconquest by Jonás Trueba and Last Days of Louis XIV by Albert Serra, confirming the old addage that no one is a prophet in their own land, after meeting great success on the other side of the Pyrenees.

The nominees:

Best Film

Smoke & Mirrors – Alberto Rodríguez

Julieta – Pedro Almodóvar

A Monster Calls – Juan Antonio Bayona

May God Save Us – Rodrigo Sorogoyen

The Fury of a Patient Man – Raúl Arévalo

Best Director

Pedro Almodóvar – Julieta

J.A. Bayona – A Monster Calls

Alberto Rodríguez – Smoke & Mirrors

Rodrigo Sorogoyen – May God Save Us

Best New Director

Raúl Arévalo – The Fury of a Patient Man

Marc Crehuet – The One-Eyed King

Nely Reguera – María (and Everybody Else)

Salvador Calvo – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines

Best Actress

Bárbara Lennie – María (and Everybody Else)

Carmen Machi – The Open Door

Emma Suárez – Julieta

Penélope Cruz – The Queen of Spain

Best Actor

Roberto Álamo – May God Save Us

Eduard Fernández – Smoke & Mirrors

Luis Callejo – The Fury of a Patient Man

Antonio de la Torre – The Fury of a Patient Man



Best Supporting Actress

Terele Pávez – The Open Door

Candela Peña – Kiki, Love to Love

Emma Suárez – The Next Skin

Sigourney Weaver - A Monster Calls

Best Supporting Actor

Karra Elejalde - 100 Meters

Javier Gutiérrez – The Olive Tree

Javier Pereira – May God Save Us

Manolo Solo - The Fury of a Patient Man

Best New Actor

Ricardo Gómez – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines

Rodrigo de la Serna – To Steal From A Thief

Carlos Santos – Smoke & Mirrors

Raúl Jiménez – The Fury of a Patient Man

Best New Actress

Anna Castillo – The Olive Tree

Silvia Pérez Cruz – At Your Doorstep

Belén Cuesta – Kiki, Love to Love

Ruth Díaz – The Fury of a Patient Man

Best Original Screenplay

Jorge Guerricaechevarría – To Steal From A Thief

Paul Laverty – The Olive Tree

Isabel Peña and Rodrigo Sorogoyen – May God Save Us

David Pulido and Raúl Arévalo – The Fury of a Patient Man

Best Adapted Screenplay

Alberto Rodríguez and Rafael Cobo – Smoke & Mirrors

Pedro Almodóvar – Julieta

Fernando Pérez and Paco León – Kiki, Love to Love

Patrick Ness – A Monster Calls

Best Original Score

Julio de la Rosa – Smoke & Mirrors

Alberto Iglesias – Julieta

Fernando Velázquez - A Monster Calls

Pascal Gaigne – The Olive Tree

Best Original Song

Luis Ivars – Descubriendo India (Bollywood. Made in Spain )

Silvia Pérez Cruz – Ai, ai, ai, (At Your Doorstep)

Zeltia Montes – Muerte, (Frágil equilibrio)

Alejandro Acosta, Cristina Manjón, David Borrás, Marc Peña and Paco León (Mr.K! feat. Nita) – Kiki (Kiki, Love to Love)

Best Production Management

Carlos Bernases – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines

Manuela Ocón – Smoke & Mirrors

Pilar Robla – The Queen of Spain

Sandra Hermida - A Monster Calls

Best Cinematography

Álex Catalán – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines

José Luis Alcaine – The Queen of Spain

Arnau Valls Colomer – The Fury of a Patient Man

Óscar Faura – A Monster Calls

Best Editing

José M.G. Moyano – Smoke & Mirrors

Alberto del Campo and Fernando Franco – May God Save Us

Ángel Hernández Zoido – The Fury of a Patient Man

Bernat Vilaplana and Jaume Martí – A Monster Calls

Best Artistic Direction

Carlos Bodelónpor – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines

Pepe Domínguez del Olmo – Smoke & Mirrors

Juan Pedro de Gaspar – The Queen of Spain

Eugenio Caballero - A Monster Calls

Best Costumes

Paola Torres – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines

Lala Huete – The Queen of Spain

Cristina Rodríguez - No culpes al karma de lo que te pasa por gilipollas

Alberto Valcárcel and Cristina Rodríguez – The Fury of a Patient Man

Best Hair and Make-Up

Alicia López, Milu Cabrer and Pedro Rodríguez "Pedrati" – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines

Yolanda Pina – Smoke & Mirrors

Ana López-Puigcerver, David Marti and Sergio Pérez Berbel – Julieta

David Martí and Marese Langan – A Monster Calls

Best Sound

Eduardo Esquide, Juan Ferro and Nicolás de Poulpiquet – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines

César Molina, Daniel de Zayas and José Antonio Manovel – Smoke & Mirrors

Nacho Royo-Villanova and Sergio Testan – Ozzy

More Orts, Oriol Tarrago and Peter Glossop – A Monster Calls

Best Special Effects

Carlos Lozano and Pau Costa – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines

David Heras and Raúl Romanillos – Guernica

Eduardo Díaz and Reyes Abades – Julieta

Félix Bergés and Pau Costa – A Monster Calls

Best Animated Film

Psiconautas, los niños olvidados – Pedro Vázquez, Alberto Rivero

Ozzy – Alberto Rodríguez, Nacho La Casa

Teresa y Tim – Agurtzane Intxaurraga

Best Documentary

Nacido en Siria – Hernán Zin

Bosch. The Garden of Dreams – José Luis López Linares

Frágil equilibrio – Guillermo García López

Omega – José Sánchez-Montes, Gervasio Iglesias

Best Latin American Film

Anna – Jacques Toulemonde (Colombia/France)

Desde allá – Lorenzo Vigas (Venezuela/Mexico)

The Distinguished Citizen – Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn (Argentina/Spain)

The Chosen Ones - David Pablos (Mexico/France)

Best European Film

Genius – Michael Grandage (United Kingdom/United States)

Son of Saul – László Nemes (Hungary)

Elle – Paul Verhoeven (France/Germany/Belgium)

I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach (United Kingdom/France/Belgium)

Best Fictional Short Film

Bla, Bla, Bla – Alexis Morante

En la azotea – Damiá Serra

Graffiti – Lluís Quílez Sala

La invitación – Susana Casares

Timecode – Juanjo Giménez Peña

Best Documentary Short Film

Cabezas Habladoras – Juan Vicente Córdoba

Esperanza – Álvaro Longoria

Palabras de caramelo – Juan Antonio Moreno Amador

The Resurrection Club – Álvaro Corcuera and Guillermo Abril

Best Animated Short Film

Darrel – Alan Carabantes Person, Marc Briones Piulachs

Decorado – Alberto Vázquez

Made in Spain – Coke Riobóo

Uka – Valle Comba Canales

(Translated from Spanish)