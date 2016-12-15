The Goyas call for J.A. Bayona
by Alfonso Rivera
- A Monster Calls, the latest film by the Catalan filmmaker, is the most nominated film, with 12 nominations, for the 31st edition of the most prestigious awards in Spanish film
With The Impossible [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Juan Antonio Bayona
film profile], Juan Antonio Bayona’s previous megaproduction, something similar happened to this year’s edition of the Goyas: the film was a runaway box-office success and obtained 14 nominations, which materialised into nine awards, including the award for Best Actor, but not Best Film in 2013. Produced again by Apaches Entertainment and shot in English with a cast of international acclaim, A Monster Calls [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Juan Antonio Bayona
film profile] was presented at Toronto last September, just a few days before going on to be shown out of competition at the San Sebastián Film Festival, where Sigourney Weaver, who has now been nominated for the award for Best Supporting Actress, received the Donostia Award. Supported by a strong advertising campaign launched by the Mediaset group (a co-producer through Telecinco Cinema), this drama with elements of fantasy is already the highest grossing film of 2016 in Spain.
Another director who is a familiar face at these awards is Sevillian Alberto Rodríguez, whose latest thriller, Smoke & Mirrors [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alberto Rodríguez
film profile], had its premiere at San Sebastián, where Eduard Fernández won the award for Best Actor: the film has received 11 nominations for this year’s 31st edition of the Goya Awards.
But the biggest surprise – and perhaps the biggest rival for many on 4 February, when the awards will be presented – could be a first-time director: actor Raúl Arévalo (who won the 2010 Goya for Best Supporting Actor for Gordos [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Daniel Sánchez Arévalo
Interview with Daniel Sánchez-Arévalo,…
film profile]), whose unsettling film The Fury of a Patient Man [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Raúl Arévalo
film profile] has also received 11 nominations, including for Best Film (produced by Beatriz Bodegas, for La Canica Films), Best Screenplay (by Arévalo and David Pulido) and for its trio of actors (Best Actor for Antonio de la Torre and Luis Callejo, and Best Supporting Actress for Ruth Díaz, who was awarded at Venice, where the film was presented).
Other nominees that stand out are 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines [+see also:
trailer
film profile] with nine nominations, Julieta [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Pedro Almodóvar
film profile] with seven, and May God Save Us [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Rodrigo Sorogoyen
film profile]with six. Attracting a lot of attention are the lack of nominations for The Next Skin [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Isa Campo, Isaki Lacuesta
film profile] (which has received just one: for Emma Suárez as Best Supporting Actress, which would double her total haul of Goyas after receiving the Goya for Best Actress for Almodóvar’s film), and complete absence of nominations for magnificent co-production Neruda [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], as well as other arthouse films such as The Reconquest [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jonás Trueba
film profile] by Jonás Trueba and Last Days of Louis XIV [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Albert Serra
film profile] by Albert Serra, confirming the old addage that no one is a prophet in their own land, after meeting great success on the other side of the Pyrenees.
The nominees:
Best Film
Smoke & Mirrors [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alberto Rodríguez
film profile] – Alberto Rodríguez
Julieta [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Pedro Almodóvar
film profile] – Pedro Almodóvar
A Monster Calls [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Juan Antonio Bayona
film profile] – Juan Antonio Bayona
May God Save Us [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Rodrigo Sorogoyen
film profile] – Rodrigo Sorogoyen
The Fury of a Patient Man [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Raúl Arévalo
film profile] – Raúl Arévalo
Best Director
Pedro Almodóvar – Julieta
J.A. Bayona – A Monster Calls
Alberto Rodríguez – Smoke & Mirrors
Rodrigo Sorogoyen – May God Save Us
Best New Director
Raúl Arévalo – The Fury of a Patient Man
Marc Crehuet – The One-Eyed King [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
Nely Reguera – María (and Everybody Else) [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Nely Reguera
film profile]
Salvador Calvo – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
Best Actress
Bárbara Lennie – María (and Everybody Else)
Carmen Machi – The Open Door [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
Emma Suárez – Julieta
Penélope Cruz – The Queen of Spain [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Fernando Trueba
film profile]
Best Actor
Roberto Álamo – May God Save Us
Eduard Fernández – Smoke & Mirrors
Luis Callejo – The Fury of a Patient Man
Antonio de la Torre – The Fury of a Patient Man
Best Supporting Actress
Terele Pávez – The Open Door
Candela Peña – Kiki, Love to Love [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Paco León
film profile]
Emma Suárez – The Next Skin [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Isa Campo, Isaki Lacuesta
film profile]
Sigourney Weaver - A Monster Calls
Best Supporting Actor
Karra Elejalde - 100 Meters
[+see also:
trailer
film profile]Javier Gutiérrez – The Olive Tree
[+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Icíar Bollaín
film profile]Javier Pereira – May God Save Us
Manolo Solo - The Fury of a Patient Man
Best New Actor
Ricardo Gómez – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines
Rodrigo de la Serna – To Steal From A Thief [+see also:
trailer
film focus
interview: Daniel Calparsoro
film profile]
Carlos Santos – Smoke & Mirrors
Raúl Jiménez – The Fury of a Patient Man
Best New Actress
Anna Castillo – The Olive Tree
Silvia Pérez Cruz – At Your Doorstep [+see also:
trailer
making of
film profile]
Belén Cuesta – Kiki, Love to Love
Ruth Díaz – The Fury of a Patient Man
Best Original Screenplay
Jorge Guerricaechevarría – To Steal From A Thief
Paul Laverty – The Olive Tree
Isabel Peña and Rodrigo Sorogoyen – May God Save Us
David Pulido and Raúl Arévalo – The Fury of a Patient Man
Best Adapted Screenplay
Alberto Rodríguez and Rafael Cobo – Smoke & Mirrors
Pedro Almodóvar – Julieta
Fernando Pérez and Paco León – Kiki, Love to Love
Patrick Ness – A Monster Calls
Best Original Score
Julio de la Rosa – Smoke & Mirrors
Alberto Iglesias – Julieta
Fernando Velázquez - A Monster Calls
Pascal Gaigne – The Olive Tree
Best Original Song
Luis Ivars – Descubriendo India (Bollywood. Made in Spain [+see also:
trailer
film profile])
Silvia Pérez Cruz – Ai, ai, ai, (At Your Doorstep)
Zeltia Montes – Muerte, (Frágil equilibrio)
Alejandro Acosta, Cristina Manjón, David Borrás, Marc Peña and Paco León (Mr.K! feat. Nita) – Kiki (Kiki, Love to Love)
Best Production Management
Carlos Bernases – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines
Manuela Ocón – Smoke & Mirrors
Pilar Robla – The Queen of Spain
Sandra Hermida - A Monster Calls
Best Cinematography
Álex Catalán – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines
José Luis Alcaine – The Queen of Spain
Arnau Valls Colomer – The Fury of a Patient Man
Óscar Faura – A Monster Calls
Best Editing
José M.G. Moyano – Smoke & Mirrors
Alberto del Campo and Fernando Franco – May God Save Us
Ángel Hernández Zoido – The Fury of a Patient Man
Bernat Vilaplana and Jaume Martí – A Monster Calls
Best Artistic Direction
Carlos Bodelónpor – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines
Pepe Domínguez del Olmo – Smoke & Mirrors
Juan Pedro de Gaspar – The Queen of Spain
Eugenio Caballero - A Monster Calls
Best Costumes
Paola Torres – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines
Lala Huete – The Queen of Spain
Cristina Rodríguez - No culpes al karma de lo que te pasa por gilipollas [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
Alberto Valcárcel and Cristina Rodríguez – The Fury of a Patient Man
Best Hair and Make-Up
Alicia López, Milu Cabrer and Pedro Rodríguez "Pedrati" – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines
Yolanda Pina – Smoke & Mirrors
Ana López-Puigcerver, David Marti and Sergio Pérez Berbel – Julieta
David Martí and Marese Langan – A Monster Calls
Best Sound
Eduardo Esquide, Juan Ferro and Nicolás de Poulpiquet – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines
César Molina, Daniel de Zayas and José Antonio Manovel – Smoke & Mirrors
Nacho Royo-Villanova and Sergio Testan – Ozzy
More Orts, Oriol Tarrago and Peter Glossop – A Monster Calls
Best Special Effects
Carlos Lozano and Pau Costa – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines
David Heras and Raúl Romanillos – Guernica [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
Eduardo Díaz and Reyes Abades – Julieta
Félix Bergés and Pau Costa – A Monster Calls
Best Animated Film
Psiconautas, los niños olvidados [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Pedro Vázquez, Alberto Rivero
Ozzy – Alberto Rodríguez, Nacho La Casa
Teresa y Tim – Agurtzane Intxaurraga
Best Documentary
Nacido en Siria – Hernán Zin
Bosch. The Garden of Dreams [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – José Luis López Linares
Frágil equilibrio – Guillermo García López
Omega – José Sánchez-Montes, Gervasio Iglesias
Best Latin American Film
Anna [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Jacques Toulemonde
film profile] – Jacques Toulemonde (Colombia/France)
Desde allá – Lorenzo Vigas (Venezuela/Mexico)
The Distinguished Citizen [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn (Argentina/Spain)
The Chosen Ones [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - David Pablos (Mexico/France)
Best European Film
Genius [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Michael Grandage (United Kingdom/United States)
Son of Saul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: László Nemes
interview: László Rajk
film profile] – László Nemes (Hungary)
Elle [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Paul Verhoeven (France/Germany/Belgium)
I, Daniel Blake [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Ken Loach (United Kingdom/France/Belgium)
Best Fictional Short Film
Bla, Bla, Bla – Alexis Morante
En la azotea – Damiá Serra
Graffiti – Lluís Quílez Sala
La invitación – Susana Casares
Timecode – Juanjo Giménez Peña
Best Documentary Short Film
Cabezas Habladoras – Juan Vicente Córdoba
Esperanza – Álvaro Longoria
Palabras de caramelo – Juan Antonio Moreno Amador
The Resurrection Club – Álvaro Corcuera and Guillermo Abril
Best Animated Short Film
Darrel – Alan Carabantes Person, Marc Briones Piulachs
Decorado – Alberto Vázquez
Made in Spain – Coke Riobóo
Uka – Valle Comba Canales
(Translated from Spanish)