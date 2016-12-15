A Monster Calls (2016)
Lady Macbeth (2016)
Glory (2016)
Graduation (2016)
The Fixer (2016)
Like Crazy (2016)
Frantz (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Graduation (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers

Teasers

Clips

Interviews

Press Conferences

Short Films

Making Of

Panels

Other

Film Schools

Events

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

ROTTERDAM 2017

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

IFFR Live moves beyond Europe for its third edition

by 

- Six films will be screened simultaneously in over fifty venues across the world

IFFR Live moves beyond Europe for its third edition
Mister Universo by Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel

IFFR Live celebrates its third edition in 2017 with six films screening simultaneously in over fifty theatre venues – and for the first time the International Film Festival Rotterdam will reach theatres outside Europe such as Singapore and Tel Aviv. By so doing, the 3-day event (27 – 29 January) will be the largest offering simultaneous film festival screenings in the world.

Viewers – attending the screening in their selected venue – will have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A session following the film through #livecinema on social media, and experience the Rotterdam festival atmosphere from a distance.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The selected titles are Austrian-Italian co-production Mister Universo [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel, Danish drama The Man by Charlotte Sieling, Belgium’s Home [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Fien Troch
film profile] by Fien Troch, Swedish/Danish title The Giant [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Johannes Nyholm
film profile] by Johannes Nyholm, and A Wedding [+see also:
film review
film profile], a coproduction between Belgium, France, Luxembourg and Pakistan directed by Stephan Streker. The sixth title will be announced soon.

For Melissa van der Schoor, Head of IFFR Distribution, the big challenge of the 3rd edition of IFFR Live goes beyond the festival itself: “With a strong line-up, more events, more performances and a strong sense of community at its very core, we hope to establish a new mode of distribution for these high-quality European films”.

IFFR Live is happening as part of the 46th IFFR (January 25 – February 5), full line-up for which will be unveiled in the upcoming weeks. In the mean time, IFFR industry event CineMart has already announced the 26 projects taking part in its upcoming co-production forum (read more).

 

comments
suspi_2016_web300x250
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss