IFFR Live moves beyond Europe for its third edition

by Vitor Pinto

15/12/2016 - Six films will be screened simultaneously in over fifty venues across the world

IFFR Live celebrates its third edition in 2017 with six films screening simultaneously in over fifty theatre venues – and for the first time the International Film Festival Rotterdam will reach theatres outside Europe such as Singapore and Tel Aviv. By so doing, the 3-day event (27 – 29 January) will be the largest offering simultaneous film festival screenings in the world.

Viewers – attending the screening in their selected venue – will have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A session following the film through #livecinema on social media, and experience the Rotterdam festival atmosphere from a distance.

The selected titles are Austrian-Italian co-production Mister Universo by Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel, Danish drama The Man by Charlotte Sieling, Belgium’s Home by Fien Troch, Swedish/Danish title The Giant by Johannes Nyholm, and A Wedding , a coproduction between Belgium, France, Luxembourg and Pakistan directed by Stephan Streker. The sixth title will be announced soon.

For Melissa van der Schoor, Head of IFFR Distribution, the big challenge of the 3rd edition of IFFR Live goes beyond the festival itself: “With a strong line-up, more events, more performances and a strong sense of community at its very core, we hope to establish a new mode of distribution for these high-quality European films”.

IFFR Live is happening as part of the 46th IFFR (January 25 – February 5), full line-up for which will be unveiled in the upcoming weeks. In the mean time, IFFR industry event CineMart has already announced the 26 projects taking part in its upcoming co-production forum (read more).