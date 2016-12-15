A Monster Calls (2016)
Focus: Graduation (2016)
BERLIN 2017 Competition/Berlinale Special

Let the bear hunt begin: Berlin announces the 10 first titles in competition

by 

- Among them are the latest films by Aki Kaurismäki, Agnieszka Holland, Sally Potter and Calin Peter Netzer. The Berlinale Special section's first four film have also been unveiled

The Other Side of Hope by Aki Kaurismäki

The organisers of the 67th Berlin Film Festival (9-19 February 2017) have revealed the 10 first titles to be selected for the prestigious international competition, which will be judged by a jury chaired by Paul Verhoeven (see news article).

These films, which will all have their world premiere (or international premiere in one case) at the festival, represent Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Chile, Lebanon, Senegal and the United States.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

There are big names in European film in the mix: Aki Kaurismäki, Agnieszka Holland, Sally Potter, Calin Peter Netzer, who has already won the Golden Bear once with his breathtaking film Child’s Pose [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Calin Peter Netzer
festival scope
film profile], as well as German director Andres Veiel (If Not Us, Who [+see also:
trailer
film profile]) and Portuguese filmmaker Teresa Villaverde.

Four films that will be shown in the Berlinale Special section have also been announced: The Queen of Spain [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Fernando Trueba
film profile] by Fernando Trueba (Spain), which notably stars Penelope Cruz, The Young Karl Marx [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Raoul Peck (France/Germany/Belgium), starring August Diehl and Olivier Gourmet, Last Days in Havana by Fernando Pérez (Cuba/Spain), and restored series Eight Hours Don’t Make a Day by Rainer Werner Fassbinder

Competition (first films to be selected)

Ana, mon amour [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Calin Peter Netzer (Romania/Germany/France)
On Body and Soul - Ildiko Enyedi (Hungary)
Beuys - Andres Veiel (Germany) (documentary)
Colo - Teresa Villaverde (Portugal/France)
Felicity - Alain Gomis (France/Senegal/Belgium/Germany/Lebanon)
The Party - Sally Potter (United Kingdom)
Spoor - Agnieszka Holland (Poland/Germany/Czech Republic/Sweden/Slovakia)
The Other Side of Hope - Aki Kaurismäki (Finland)
Una mujer fantástica - Sebastián Lelio (Chile/Germany/United States/Spain)
The Dinner - Oren Moverman (United States) 

Berlinale Special (first films to be selected)

The Queen of Spain [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Fernando Trueba
film profile] - Fernando Trueba (Spain)
The Young Karl Marx [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Raoul Peck (France/Germany/Belgium)
Last Days in Havana - Fernando Pérez (Cuba/Spain)
Eight Hours Don’t Make a Day - Rainer Werner Fassbinder (Germany)

(Translated from French)

 

