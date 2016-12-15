Let the bear hunt begin: Berlin announces the 10 first titles in competition

by Bénédicte Prot

15/12/2016 - Among them are the latest films by Aki Kaurismäki, Agnieszka Holland, Sally Potter and Calin Peter Netzer. The Berlinale Special section's first four film have also been unveiled

The organisers of the 67th Berlin Film Festival (9-19 February 2017) have revealed the 10 first titles to be selected for the prestigious international competition, which will be judged by a jury chaired by Paul Verhoeven (see news article).

These films, which will all have their world premiere (or international premiere in one case) at the festival, represent Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Chile, Lebanon, Senegal and the United States.

There are big names in European film in the mix: Aki Kaurismäki, Agnieszka Holland, Sally Potter, Calin Peter Netzer, who has already won the Golden Bear once with his breathtaking film Child’s Pose , as well as German director Andres Veiel (If Not Us, Who ) and Portuguese filmmaker Teresa Villaverde.

Four films that will be shown in the Berlinale Special section have also been announced: The Queen of Spain by Fernando Trueba (Spain), which notably stars Penelope Cruz, The Young Karl Marx by Raoul Peck (France/Germany/Belgium), starring August Diehl and Olivier Gourmet, Last Days in Havana by Fernando Pérez (Cuba/Spain), and restored series Eight Hours Don’t Make a Day by Rainer Werner Fassbinder.

Competition (first films to be selected)

Ana, mon amour - Calin Peter Netzer (Romania/Germany/France)

On Body and Soul - Ildiko Enyedi (Hungary)

Beuys - Andres Veiel (Germany) (documentary)

Colo - Teresa Villaverde (Portugal/France)

Felicity - Alain Gomis (France/Senegal/Belgium/Germany/Lebanon)

The Party - Sally Potter (United Kingdom)

Spoor - Agnieszka Holland (Poland/Germany/Czech Republic/Sweden/Slovakia)

The Other Side of Hope - Aki Kaurismäki (Finland)

Una mujer fantástica - Sebastián Lelio (Chile/Germany/United States/Spain)

The Dinner - Oren Moverman (United States)

Berlinale Special (first films to be selected)

The Queen of Spain - Fernando Trueba (Spain)

The Young Karl Marx - Raoul Peck (France/Germany/Belgium)

Last Days in Havana - Fernando Pérez (Cuba/Spain)

Eight Hours Don’t Make a Day - Rainer Werner Fassbinder (Germany)

(Translated from French)