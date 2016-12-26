Patricia Ferreira whisks us off to Vietnam

by Alfonso Rivera

26/12/2016 - Filming has now wrapped in Vietnam for the comedy Thi Mai, directed by the Spanish filmmaker and starring Carmen Machi, Dani Rovira, Adriana Ozores and Aitana Sánchez-Gijón

The shoot for Patricia Ferreira’s new comedy, Thi Mai, was split between Vietnam (six weeks) and Pamplona (two weeks), and marks Ferreira’sfirst return to the director’s chair since The Wild Ones, which scooped a number of prizes at the 2012 Malaga Film Festival. Her latest project’s redoubtable cast brings together some of the biggest names in Spanish cinema, including: Carmen Machi (also seen in this year’s smash hit Villaviciosa de al lado), Dani Rovira (who garnered considerable public acclaim for his performance in 100 Meters, also released in recent weeks), Luis Bermejo (Magical Girl) and two actresses who don’t often dip their toes into comedy: Adriana Ozores and Aitana Sánchez-Gijón.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

With a screenplay written by Marta Sánchez (a regular on TV shows including 7 Vidas and Aida), the film follows the quest of Carmen (Machi), who, after losing her daughter María in an accident, receives a letter informing her that she has been approved for the adoption of Thi Mai, the young Vietnamese girl of the film’s title. Accompanied by her two best friends, Elvira and Rosa, who have never set foot outside Spain, Marta travels to Asia to meet her new daughter. There, the three women encounter a series of increasingly complicated, exotic and outlandish situations that bring out the most eccentric aspects of each of their personalities. Andrés (Rovira), a Spanish actor who upped sticks to Hanoi to live with his partner, and a local tour guide also have their parts to play in the adventure.

On the technical side, Antonio Frutos (To Steal from a Thief) head up the editing team; Sergi Gallardo (The Olive Tree) is director of photography and actress Laura Cepeda is in charge of casting (as with Imanol Uribe’s Far from the Sea).

Thi Mai is being produced by Amor en Vietnam A.I.E., TriPictures, Es Docu (Kahtmandu — A Mirror in the Sky) and Atresmedia Cine (Marshland, Palm Trees in the Snow). The film is scheduled for release in Autumn 2017.

(Translated from Spanish)