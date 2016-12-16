Europe dominant in Oscar foreign language shortlist
- Toni Erdmann, Land of Mine, A Man Called Ove advance to next round of voting
Nine features of out 85 eligible in the category have advanced to the next round of voting in the Foreign Language Film category for the 89th Academy Awards. Europe dominates the list that includes Martin Zandlivet's Land of Mine
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Martin Zandvliet
(Denmark), Maren Ade's Toni Erdmann
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Maren Ade
(Germany), Eric Poppe's The King's Choice
trailer
(Norway), Hannes Holm's A Man Called Ove
trailer
(Sweden), Claude Barras' My Life as a Courgette
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Claude Barras
(Switzerland) and Andrei Konchalovsky's Paradise
film review
trailer
(Russia). The rest of the selected films are French co-productions It's Only the End of the World
film review
trailer
by Xavier Dolan (Canada) and The Salesman
film review
trailer
by Asghar Farhadi (Iran), and Tanna by Bentley Dean and Martin Butler (Australia).
The Foreign Language Film nominations for 2017 are determined in two phases. The Phase I committee, consisting of several hundred Los Angeles-based Academy members, screened the original submissions in the category between mid-October and December 12. The group’s top six choices, augmented by three additional selections voted by the Academy’s Foreign Language Film Award Executive Committee, constitute the shortlist. Specially invited committees in New York, Los Angeles and London will narrow the shortlist down to the category’s five nominees. They will spend Friday, January 13, through Sunday, January 15, viewing three films each day and then casting their ballots.
Nominations for the 89th Oscars will be announced on January 24, 2017. The Oscars will be held on February 26, 2017.