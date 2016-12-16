A Monster Calls (2016)
Catherine Trautmann elected president of Eurimages

by 

- Former French Minister for Culture and Communication will chair the Eurimages Fund as from 1 January 2017 for a four-year term of office

Catherine Trautmann elected president of Eurimages
Catherine Trautmann

Catherine Trautmann was yesterday elected President of Eurimages, the support fund for the co-production, distribution and exhibition of European cinematographic works. 

Born in Strasbourg, Catherine Trautmann is a fervent European. With an excellent knowledge of the film and audio-visual sector, she has been a longstanding proponent of the protection and promotion of cultural diversity.  She has held senior governmental and European posts, notably as French Minister for Culture and Communication from 1997 to 2000, as member of the French delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and then as a very active Member of the European Parliament for 18 years.   

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Catherine Trautmann succeeds Jobst Plog, whose excellent work at the head of Eurimages since 2009 she saluted: “I am conscious of the good fortune of working with a Board of Management and Secretariat that are both competent and committed, at the service of a Fund which has proved its worth and at a time when it is vital to reaffirm European values”.  For his part, Mr Plog expressed his satisfaction that the “Board has found a candidate capable of ensuring the continuity of our work”.

Ms Trautmann will chair the Eurimages Fund as from 1 January 2017 for a four-year term of office.

 

