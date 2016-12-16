Balanced nominations for the Lumières

by Fabien Lemercier

16/12/2016 - Elle, A Woman’s Life, Staying Vertical, Last Days of Louis XIV, Ogres and Nocturama in the running for Best Film

Given, just like the Golden Globes, to the best artists in French and French-language film by foreign journalists posted in Paris, the 22nd Lumière Awards will be awarded on 30 January 2017, at a ceremony which will take place at the Théâtre de la Madeleine.

Among the contenders are four titles with four nominations each, which will battle it out for the title of Best French Film of the Year: favourite to win Elle by Dutch director Paul Verhoeven, A Woman’s Life by Stéphane Brizé, Staying Vertical by Alain Guiraudie, and Last Days of Louis XIV by Spaniard Albert Serra. Also in the running for this prestigious award are Nocturama by Bertrand Bonello and Ogres by Léa Fehner, which each have three nominations. Also worth mentioning is that none of the six filmmakers nominated have ever taken home the Lumière for Best Film, that the same six are also in the running for Best Director, and that this year’s selection is particularly attractive and diverse, with no one film hogging a majority of the nominations.

In the running for Best Actress are Isabelle Huppert (Elle), who has already won the title three times (in 1996, 2001 and 2006), and Marion Cotillard (From the Land of the Moon ), who won it back in 2008. Joining them are four new faces to the awards: Judith Chemla (A Woman’s Life), Virginie Efira (In Bed with Victoria ), Danish actress Sidse Babett Knudsen (150 Milligrams ), and Soko (The Dancer ).

Among the seven nominees for the Lumière for Best Actor are three former victors: Gérard Depardieu (The End ), who won the award back in 2006, Gaspar Ulliel (It’s Only the End of the World ), who bagged it in 2015, and Omar Sy, who won the award in 2011 and is this time competing with his partner from Chocolat : James Thierrée. Also nominated are rising star Pierre Deladonchamps (A Kid ), Nicolas Duvauchelle (A Decent Man ), and the legendary Jean-Pierre Léaud (Last Days of Louis XIV).

Also worth mentioning are the four nominations for Frantz de François Ozon (including for German actress Paula Beer as Most Promising Actress)and for The Dancer by Stéphanie di Giusto, and , and the three snagged by animated film My Life as a Courgette by Claude Barras (including for Best Screenplay). Also striking is the surprising weak performance by Slack Bay by Bruno Dumont (which has received just one nomination, for Most Promising Actress) and moderate haul for Divines by Houda Benyamina (which has received two nominations, for Best Film and Most Promising Actress).

The list of nominees:

Best Film

Elle – Paul Verhoeven

Last Days of Louis XIV – Albert Serra

Nocturama – Bertrand Bonello

Ogres – Léa Fehner

Staying Vertical – Alain Guiraudie

A Woman’s Life – Stéphane Brizé

Best Director

Bertrand Bonello – Nocturama

Stéphane Brizé – A Woman’s Life

Léa Fehner – Ogres

Alain Guiraudie – Staying Vertical

Albert Serra – Last Days of Louis XIV

Paul Verhoeven – Elle

Best Actress

Judith Chemla – A Woman’s Life

Marion Cotillard – From the Land of the Moon

Virginie Efira – In Bed with Victoria

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Sidse Babett Knudsen – 150 Milligrams

Soko – The Dancer

Best Actor

Pierre Deladonchamps – A Kid

Gérard Depardieu – The End

Nicolas Duvauchelle – A Decent Man

Jean-Pierre Léaud – Last Days of Louis XIV

Omar Sy and James Thierrée - Chocolat

Gaspar Ulliel – It’s Only the End of the World

Best Screenplay

David Birke - Elle

Léa Fehner, Catherine Paillé and Brigitte Sy - Ogres

Emilie Frèche and Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar – Heaven Will Wait

Alain Guiraudie – Staying Vertical

François Ozon – Frantz

Céline Sciamma – My Life as a Courgette

Best Cinematography

Christophe Beaucarne – From the Land of the Moon

Benoît Debie – The Dancer

Antoine Héberlé – A Woman’s Life

Léo Hinstin – Nocturama

Pascal Marti – Frantz

Jonathan Ricquebourg – Last Days of Louis XIV

Most Promising Actor

Damien Bonnard – Staying Vertical

Corentin Fila and Kacey Mottet Klein – Being 17

Finnegan Oldfield – Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story)

Toki Pilioko – Mercenary

Sadek – Tour de France

Niels Schneider – Dark Inclusion

Most Promising Actress

Oulaya Amamra and Déborah Lukumuena – Divines

Paula Beer – Frantz

Lily Rose Depp – The Dancer

Manal Issa – Parisienne

Naomi Amarger and Noémie Merlant – Heaven Will Wait

Raph – Slack Bay

Best First Film

Apnée – Jean-Christophe Meurisse

Dark Inclusion – Arthur Harari

Divines – Houda Benyamina

Still Life – Maud Alpi

The Dancer – Stéphanie di Giusto

Mercenary – Sacha Wolff

Best French-Language Film

Belgica – Felix van Groeningen (Belgium/France)

The Unknown Girl – Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne (Belgium/France)

Hedi – Mohammed Ben Attia (Tunisia/Belgium)

It’s Only the End of the World – Xavier Dolan (Canada/France)

Mimosas – Oliver Laxe (Spain/France/Morocco/Qatar)

The First, The Last – Bouli Lanners (Belgium/France)

Best Animated Film

The Girl Without Hands – Sébastien Laudenbach

Louise by the Shore – Jean-François Languionie

My Life as a Courgette – Claude Barras

Long Way North – Rémi Chayé

The Red Turtle – Michael Dudok de Wit

Best Documentary

The Woods Dreams Are Made Of – Claire Simon

Latest News from the Cosmos – Julie Bertuccelli

Merci Patron! – François Ruffin

La Sociologue et l’ourson – Etienne Chaillou and Mathias Théry

Swagger – Olivier Babinet

Journey Through French Cinema – Bertrand Tavernier

Best Score

Sophie Hunger – My Life as a Courgette

Ibrahim Maalouf – In the Forests of Siberia

Laurent Perez del Mar – The Red Turtle

ROB – Planetarium

Philippe Rombi – Frantz

Gabriel Yared – It’s Only the End of the World

(Translated from French)