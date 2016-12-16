Balanced nominations for the Lumières
by Fabien Lemercier
- Elle, A Woman’s Life, Staying Vertical, Last Days of Louis XIV, Ogres and Nocturama in the running for Best Film
Given, just like the Golden Globes, to the best artists in French and French-language film by foreign journalists posted in Paris, the 22nd Lumière Awards will be awarded on 30 January 2017, at a ceremony which will take place at the Théâtre de la Madeleine.
Among the contenders are four titles with four nominations each, which will battle it out for the title of Best French Film of the Year: favourite to win Elle [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Dutch director Paul Verhoeven, A Woman’s Life [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Stéphane Brizé
film profile] by Stéphane Brizé, Staying Vertical [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alain Guiraudie
film profile] by Alain Guiraudie, and Last Days of Louis XIV [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Albert Serra
film profile] by Spaniard Albert Serra. Also in the running for this prestigious award are Nocturama [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bertrand Bonello
film profile] by Bertrand Bonello and Ogres [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Léa Fehner, which each have three nominations. Also worth mentioning is that none of the six filmmakers nominated have ever taken home the Lumière for Best Film, that the same six are also in the running for Best Director, and that this year’s selection is particularly attractive and diverse, with no one film hogging a majority of the nominations.
In the running for Best Actress are Isabelle Huppert (Elle), who has already won the title three times (in 1996, 2001 and 2006), and Marion Cotillard (From the Land of the Moon [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]), who won it back in 2008. Joining them are four new faces to the awards: Judith Chemla (A Woman’s Life), Virginie Efira (In Bed with Victoria [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Justine Triet
film profile]), Danish actress Sidse Babett Knudsen (150 Milligrams [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]), and Soko (The Dancer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]).
Among the seven nominees for the Lumière for Best Actor are three former victors: Gérard Depardieu (The End [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]), who won the award back in 2006, Gaspar Ulliel (It’s Only the End of the World [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]), who bagged it in 2015, and Omar Sy, who won the award in 2011 and is this time competing with his partner from Chocolat [+see also:
trailer
making of
film profile]: James Thierrée. Also nominated are rising star Pierre Deladonchamps (A Kid [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Philippe Lioret
film profile]), Nicolas Duvauchelle (A Decent Man [+see also:
trailer
film profile]), and the legendary Jean-Pierre Léaud (Last Days of Louis XIV).
Also worth mentioning are the four nominations for Frantz [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: François Ozon
film profile] de François Ozon (including for German actress Paula Beer as Most Promising Actress)and for The Dancer by Stéphanie di Giusto, and , and the three snagged by animated film My Life as a Courgette [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Claude Barras
film profile] by Claude Barras (including for Best Screenplay). Also striking is the surprising weak performance by Slack Bay [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Bruno Dumont
film profile] by Bruno Dumont (which has received just one nomination, for Most Promising Actress) and moderate haul for Divines [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Houda Benyamina
film profile] by Houda Benyamina (which has received two nominations, for Best Film and Most Promising Actress).
The list of nominees:
Best Film
Elle [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Paul Verhoeven
Last Days of Louis XIV [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Albert Serra
film profile] – Albert Serra
Nocturama [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bertrand Bonello
film profile] – Bertrand Bonello
Ogres [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Léa Fehner
Staying Vertical [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alain Guiraudie
film profile] – Alain Guiraudie
A Woman’s Life [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Stéphane Brizé
film profile] – Stéphane Brizé
Best Director
Bertrand Bonello – Nocturama
Stéphane Brizé – A Woman’s Life
Léa Fehner – Ogres
Alain Guiraudie – Staying Vertical
Albert Serra – Last Days of Louis XIV
Paul Verhoeven – Elle
Best Actress
Judith Chemla – A Woman’s Life
Marion Cotillard – From the Land of the Moon [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
Virginie Efira – In Bed with Victoria [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Justine Triet
film profile]
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Sidse Babett Knudsen – 150 Milligrams [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
Soko – The Dancer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
Best Actor
Pierre Deladonchamps – A Kid [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Philippe Lioret
film profile]
Gérard Depardieu – The End [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
Nicolas Duvauchelle – A Decent Man [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
Jean-Pierre Léaud – Last Days of Louis XIV
Omar Sy and James Thierrée - Chocolat [+see also:
trailer
making of
film profile]
Gaspar Ulliel – It’s Only the End of the World [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
Best Screenplay
David Birke - Elle
Léa Fehner, Catherine Paillé and Brigitte Sy - Ogres
Emilie Frèche and Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar – Heaven Will Wait [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
Alain Guiraudie – Staying Vertical
François Ozon – Frantz [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: François Ozon
film profile]
Céline Sciamma – My Life as a Courgette [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Claude Barras
film profile]
Best Cinematography
Christophe Beaucarne – From the Land of the Moon
Benoît Debie – The Dancer
Antoine Héberlé – A Woman’s Life
Léo Hinstin – Nocturama
Pascal Marti – Frantz
Jonathan Ricquebourg – Last Days of Louis XIV
Most Promising Actor
Damien Bonnard – Staying Vertical
Corentin Fila and Kacey Mottet Klein – Being 17 [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: André Téchiné
interview: Kacey Motten Klein
film profile]
Finnegan Oldfield – Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Eva Husson
film profile]
Toki Pilioko – Mercenary [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Sacha Wolff
film profile]
Sadek – Tour de France [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Rachid Djaïdani
film profile]
Niels Schneider – Dark Inclusion [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Arthur Harari
film profile]
Most Promising Actress
Oulaya Amamra and Déborah Lukumuena – Divines [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Houda Benyamina
film profile]
Paula Beer – Frantz
Lily Rose Depp – The Dancer
Manal Issa – Parisienne [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
Naomi Amarger and Noémie Merlant – Heaven Will Wait
Raph – Slack Bay [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Bruno Dumont
film profile]
Best First Film
Apnée [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Jean-Christophe Meurisse
Dark Inclusion – Arthur Harari
Divines – Houda Benyamina
Still Life [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Maud Alpi
The Dancer – Stéphanie di Giusto
Mercenary – Sacha Wolff
Best French-Language Film
Belgica [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Artemio Benki, Sylvie Leray
interview: Felix Van Groeningen
film profile] – Felix van Groeningen (Belgium/France)
The Unknown Girl [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
film profile] – Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne (Belgium/France)
Hedi [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Mohammed Ben Attia (Tunisia/Belgium)
It’s Only the End of the World – Xavier Dolan (Canada/France)
Mimosas [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Oliver Laxe
film profile] – Oliver Laxe (Spain/France/Morocco/Qatar)
The First, The Last [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bouli Lanners
film profile] – Bouli Lanners (Belgium/France)
Best Animated Film
The Girl Without Hands [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Sébastien Laudenbach
Louise by the Shore [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Jean-François Languionie
My Life as a Courgette – Claude Barras
Long Way North [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Rémi Chayé
The Red Turtle [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Michael Dudok de Wit
Best Documentary
The Woods Dreams Are Made Of [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Claire Simon
Latest News from the Cosmos [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Julie Bertuccelli
Merci Patron! [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – François Ruffin
La Sociologue et l’ourson – Etienne Chaillou and Mathias Théry
Swagger [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Olivier Babinet
Journey Through French Cinema [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Bertrand Tavernier
Best Score
Sophie Hunger – My Life as a Courgette
Ibrahim Maalouf – In the Forests of Siberia [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
Laurent Perez del Mar – The Red Turtle
ROB – Planetarium [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Rebecca Zlotowski
film profile]
Philippe Rombi – Frantz
Gabriel Yared – It’s Only the End of the World
(Translated from French)