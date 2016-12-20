Teresa Villaverde in Berlin’s competition with Colo

by Vitor Pinto

Teresa Villaverde’s latest film Colo will screen at the 67th Berlinale (9–19 February, 2017), marking the return of Portuguese cinema to the competition of the German festival, one year after Ivo M Ferreira’s Letters From War .

Teaming up again with Beatriz Batarda (also the lead actress in Swan ) and working for the first time with João Pedro Vaz – one of Portugal’s finest actors who is mainly known for his work in theatre, and might finally get a broader and deserving recognition of his talent here – Villaverde has made a film which is, in her own words, “a very contemporary and almost serene reflection on the path that European societies are taking; on our isolation; on our perplexity over the difficulties that come up; on our lives in the city and within our families.” Known for the intensity of the dramas she has filmed throughout her career, the 50-year old director added that Colo is a “film with a growing tension that never gets to explode”.

Colo is Villaverde’s seventh feature – a co-production between Lisbon-based Alce Filmes, an outfit owned by the director herself, and French company Sedna Films. The film is one of the ten competition titles that the Berlinale unveiled yesterday (read more), in an edition for which the jury will be chaired by Dutch director Paul Verhoeven.