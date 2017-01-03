Karra Elejalde has a favour to ask of God in Holy Goalie

by Alfonso Rivera

03/01/2017 - Nominated for a(nother) Goya for his work in 100 Meters, the Basque actor has just filmed his final scenes for this comedy, directed (his very first full-length feature) by Curro Velázquez

Variously filmed in Ciudad Rodrigo in the province of Salamanca, Madrid, Alcalá de Henares, Pastrana, El Escorial, Gózquez, Viso del Marqués and Rome, Holy Goalie is a comedy written and directed by Curro Velázquez and featuring an actor whose ubiquity, rather like the almighty’s, rivals that of the likes of Luis Tosar, José Coronado and Antonio de la Torre: Karra Elejalde. Ever since Spanish Affair catapulted him back into his rightful position as one of the country’s top comic actors, a standing he never should have lost, the Basque actor has barely paused for breath. Nominated for the Goya for best supporting actor for his role in 100 Meters, where he stars, as in the film that marked his come-back, alongside Dani Rovira, he will also be presenting at the awards ceremony presided over by the Spanish Cinema Academy (read more here).

The cast of Holy Goalie also includes Alain Hernández (Palm Trees in the Snow), Juan Manuel Montilla “El Langui” (winner of a Goya for The One-Handed Trick), Macarena García (winner of a Goya for Snow White), Tito Valverde, Joel Bosqued, Paco Rueda, Txema Blasco, Paco Sagarzazu and Joaquín Núñez.

The plot revolves around a group of monks whose monastery is on the brink of financial ruin, and who spot a slim sliver of hope in the “Champion Clerum” — a European football tournament in which only those who have taken holy orders may compete. There is, however, one minor obstacle to overcome: not one of them has every played football before, and so the makeshift team is going to need a little divine intervention if they are to win the contest and keep the monastery afloat.

With a budget of 3.5 million euros, Holy Goalie is being produced by Juan Gordon, Morena Films (The Olive Tree, To Steal from a Thief), Uno Equis Dios — which was the film’s original title — A.I.E. and Turanga Films, in association with Televisión Española. DeAplaneta is in charge of its distribution.

(Translated from Spanish)