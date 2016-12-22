Olivier Marchal wraps up filming on Carbone

by Fabien Lemercier

22/12/2016 - Benoît Magimel and Laura Smet star in a film centering around "the scam of the century". A Les Films Manuel Munz production

The last clapperboard slammed this week on French-Belgium co-production Carbone, the 5th fictional feature film by Olivier Marchal following on from Gangsters (2002), 36 (which received eight César nominations in 2005, including for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay) MR73 (2008) and Gang Story (2011). The director, who is a former policeman and is also known internationally for TV series Braquo, brought together a cast featuring Benoît Magimel (who won the performance award at Cannes in 2001 for The Piano Teacher and the César for Best Supporting Actor in 2016 for Standing Tall, and was recently acclaimed in 150 Milligrams), Laura Smet (who was nominated for the 2004 César for Most Promising Actress for Eager Bodies, was acclaimed for her performance in Yves Saint Laurent and French Dolls among others, and who we’ll see next year in Les Gardiennes), rapper Gringe (who we saw on the big screen in Comment c'est loin), Idir Chender (a rising star with a background in theatre), Michaël Youn (Héros), Dani (who was nominated for the 2007 César for Best Supporting Actress for Orchestra Seats), Patrick Catalifo, the famous Gérard Depardieu, Moussa Maaskri and Vladimir Ostermann.

Written by Emmanuel Naccache (the director of Kidon) with contributions from the director, the screenplay centres around Antoine Roca, an ordinary man who risks losing his business and stages a scam which turns into the heist of the century. Caught up in a life of crime, he must deal with betrayal, murder and score settling. A plot inspired by a real-life case from 2008-2009 of VAT fraud on carbon emission quotas, which the Court of Auditors described as "the scam of the century".

Produced by Les Films Manuel Munz, Carbone is being co-produced by EuropaCorp and Belgian company Nexus Factory, and has been pre-purchased by OCS and Ciné+. Distribution in France will be handled by EuropaCorp on 1 November 2017.

