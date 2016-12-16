The Les Arcs Crystal Arrow goes to Glory
by Fabien Lemercier
- Victory for duo Kristina Grozeva – Petar Valchanov. The Grand Jury Award goes to Home, the Public’s Choice Award to Layla M., and the Cineuropa Prize to Lady Macbeth
Glory [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Petar Valchanov, Kristina G…
film profile] by Bulgarian filmmakers Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov has increased its collection of awards with the Crystal Arrow 2016, awarded to the Best Film of the 8th Les Arcs European Film Festival by a jury chaired by filmmaker Radu Mihaileanu. Acclaimed in competition at Locarno and victorious at Gijon and Arras, Glory is the second feature by the duo, who rose to prominence with The Lesson [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Kristina Grozeva, Petar Val…
interview: Margita Gosheva
film profile] (unveiled at Toronto and winner of the New Directors section at San Sebastián in 2014). The film, which has also been awarded the Press Award at Les Arcs, is being sold internationally by Wide, and will be released in France by Urban Distribution.
The jury awarded its Grand Prize to Home [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Fien Troch
film profile] by Belgian director Fien Troch, and two awards to The Fixer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Adrian Sitaru
film profile] by Romanian director Adrian Sitaru: a mention for the film and the award for Best Actor for Tudor Istodor (who has also just been named Shooting Star 2017 by the European Film Promotion).
Also worth mentioning is that the award for Best Actress went to Nora El Koussour for her performance in Dutch feature Layla M. [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Mijke de Jong, which also won the Public’s Choice Award.
The Cineuropa Prize was awarded to Lady Macbeth [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: William Oldroyd
film profile] by British director William Oldroyd.
Daydreams [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Caroline Deruas
film profile] by French director Caroline Deruas was chosen for the award for Best Original Score (composed by Italian Nicola Piovani) and the Young Jury Award. Last but not least, the award for Best Cinematography went to Swede Gösta Reiland for Pyromaniac [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Erik Skjoldbjærg
film profile] by Norwegian director Eric Skjoldbjaerg, whilst the short film competition jury chaired by Antonin Peretjatko awarded Rhapsody by Constance Meyer.
The complete list of winners:
Crystal Arrow
Glory [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Petar Valchanov, Kristina G…
film profile] – Kristina Groseva and Petar Valchanov (Bulgaria/Greece)
Grand Jury Award
Home [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Fien Troch
film profile] – Fien Troch (Belgium)
Jury Mention
The Fixer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Adrian Sitaru
film profile] – Adrian Sitaru (Romania/France)
Award for Best Actress
Nora El Koussour – Layla M. [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (the Netherlands/Belgium/Germany/Jordan)
Award for Best Actor
Tudor Istodor – The Fixer
Award for Best Original Score
Nicola Piovani – Daydreams [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Caroline Deruas
film profile] (France)
Award for Best Cinematography
Gösta Reiland – Pyromaniac [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Erik Skjoldbjærg
film profile] (Norway/Germany)
Public’s Choice Award
Layla M. – Mijke de Jong
Cineuropa Prize
Lady Macbeth [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: William Oldroyd
film profile] – William Oldroyd (United Kingdom)
Press Award
Glory – Kristina Groseva and Petar Valchanov
Press Jury Mention
Actresses Funda Eryigit, Ecem Uzun and Yesim Ustapglu – Clair Obscur [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (Turkey/Germany/Poland/France)
20 Minutes of Audacity Prize
Zoology [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ivan I Tverdovsky
film profile] – Ivan Tverdovsky (Russia/France/Germany)
Young Jury Award
Daydreams – Caroline Deruas
Young Jury Special Mention
Zoology – Ivan Tverdovsky
Best Short Film
Rhapsody – Constance Meyer (France)
Short Film Special Mention
Ambulance – Sebastian Torngren Wartin (Norway)
(Translated from French)