The Les Arcs Crystal Arrow goes to Glory

by Fabien Lemercier

16/12/2016 - Victory for duo Kristina Grozeva – Petar Valchanov. The Grand Jury Award goes to Home, the Public’s Choice Award to Layla M., and the Cineuropa Prize to Lady Macbeth

Glory by Bulgarian filmmakers Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov has increased its collection of awards with the Crystal Arrow 2016, awarded to the Best Film of the 8th Les Arcs European Film Festival by a jury chaired by filmmaker Radu Mihaileanu. Acclaimed in competition at Locarno and victorious at Gijon and Arras, Glory is the second feature by the duo, who rose to prominence with The Lesson (unveiled at Toronto and winner of the New Directors section at San Sebastián in 2014). The film, which has also been awarded the Press Award at Les Arcs, is being sold internationally by Wide, and will be released in France by Urban Distribution.

The jury awarded its Grand Prize to Home by Belgian director Fien Troch, and two awards to The Fixer by Romanian director Adrian Sitaru: a mention for the film and the award for Best Actor for Tudor Istodor (who has also just been named Shooting Star 2017 by the European Film Promotion).

Also worth mentioning is that the award for Best Actress went to Nora El Koussour for her performance in Dutch feature Layla M. by Mijke de Jong, which also won the Public’s Choice Award.

The Cineuropa Prize was awarded to Lady Macbeth by British director William Oldroyd.

Daydreams by French director Caroline Deruas was chosen for the award for Best Original Score (composed by Italian Nicola Piovani) and the Young Jury Award. Last but not least, the award for Best Cinematography went to Swede Gösta Reiland for Pyromaniac by Norwegian director Eric Skjoldbjaerg, whilst the short film competition jury chaired by Antonin Peretjatko awarded Rhapsody by Constance Meyer.

The complete list of winners:

Crystal Arrow

Glory – Kristina Groseva and Petar Valchanov (Bulgaria/Greece)

Grand Jury Award

Home – Fien Troch (Belgium)

Jury Mention

The Fixer – Adrian Sitaru (Romania/France)

Award for Best Actress

Nora El Koussour – Layla M. (the Netherlands/Belgium/Germany/Jordan)

Award for Best Actor

Tudor Istodor – The Fixer

Award for Best Original Score

Nicola Piovani – Daydreams (France)

Award for Best Cinematography

Gösta Reiland – Pyromaniac (Norway/Germany)

Public’s Choice Award

Layla M. – Mijke de Jong

Cineuropa Prize

Lady Macbeth – William Oldroyd (United Kingdom)

Press Award

Glory – Kristina Groseva and Petar Valchanov

Press Jury Mention

Actresses Funda Eryigit, Ecem Uzun and Yesim Ustapglu – Clair Obscur (Turkey/Germany/Poland/France)

20 Minutes of Audacity Prize

Zoology – Ivan Tverdovsky (Russia/France/Germany)

Young Jury Award

Daydreams – Caroline Deruas

Young Jury Special Mention

Zoology – Ivan Tverdovsky

Best Short Film

Rhapsody – Constance Meyer (France)

Short Film Special Mention

Ambulance – Sebastian Torngren Wartin (Norway)

(Translated from French)