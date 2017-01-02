Toni Erdmann (2016)
Focus: Mimosas (2016)
PRODUCTION France

Xabi Molia shoots Comme des rois

by 

- The director reunites Kad Merad, Kacey Mottet-Klein and Sylvie Testud in the cast. A film being produced by Moteur S’il Vous Plaît and Fin Août Production

Xabi Molia shoots Comme des rois
Director Xabi Molia

The first clapperboard slammed today on the set of Comme des rois, the 3rd feature film by Xabi Molia following on from Eight Times Up (which was notably selected for the New Filmmakers section of San Sebastián in 2009) and Les Conquérants (2013). The cast for this social comedy features Kad Merad (who won the 2007 César for Best Supporting Actor for Don’t Worry, I’m Fine, starred in Welcome to the Sticks, Superchondriac and Superstar, was also acclaimed in series Baron noir, and who we will see in theatres next September in La Mélodie), Swiss actor Kacey Mottet-Klein (who was nominated for the 2013 César for Most Promising Actor for Sister, was at his best in Keeper and Being 17), and Sylvie Testud (who won the 2004 César for Best Actress for Fear and Trembling, was nominated in 2009 for Sagan, and will hit screens on 19 April in Le Jour J).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Written by the director and Frédéric Chansel, the screenplay centres around a man who, to avoid being kicked out of his apartment, needs his son more than ever to make his small door-to-door scamming business work. But his son secretly dreams of another life, far from his father’s scams.

Produced by Christie Molia for Moteur S’il Vous Plaît (which has produced all Xabi Molia’s features) and by Fin Août Production (Philippe Lioret and Marielle Duigou), Comme des rois is being co-produced by Rouge International and France 3 Cinéma. Also pre-purchased by OCS, the film will shoot over seven weeks with Martin de Chabaneix as director of photography. The film will be distributed in France by Haut et Court.

To date, Moteur S’il Vous Plaît has produced all Xabi Molia’s feature films, as well as Lost in Paris by duo Fiona Gordon and Dominique Abel (which will be released in France on 8 March 2017).

(Translated from French)

 

