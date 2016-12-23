Swiss film promises to deliver high production quality in 2017

by Muriel Del Don

23/12/2016 - 2017 is set to be electrifying for Swiss production thanks to the release of many highly-anticipated films

Among the most awaited films of the year is The Divine Order, slated for release in the spring of 2017, and the most recent of Petra Volpe’s feature-length films (Dreamland). The film focuses on the battle fought by the Swiss suffragette movement for women’s suffrage at the beginning of the 1970s. The Divine Order was produced by the Swiss production company Zodiac Pictures and sold internationally by TrustNordisk, with the film already sold in Germany, Austria and China.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Eldorado has also been keenly awaited. Director of the amazing More Than Honey (2012) which was awarded a Quartz for best documentary, Markus Imhoof’s most recent endeavour Eldorado documents the never-ending battle fought by migrants to survive in the dehumanised world to which they don’t seem to belong. Eldorado was produced by Swiss company Thelma Film, along with German Zero One film and SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen. It’s slated for release in summer 2017.

The spring of 2017 will also welcome Jean-Stéphane Bron’s most recent feature-length film, L’Opera de Paris, which focuses on events behind the scenes at the legendary Parisian theatre. Its production was entrusted to Swiss company Bande à part Films and French company Les Films Pelléas. Bron is already well-established on the international film scene due to his documentaries Cleveland versus Wall Street (2010) and The Blocher Experience (2013).

The Song of Scorpions directed by Anup Singh, of Indian origin, British nationality and a resident of Geneva, is slated for release in the spring of 2017. The most recent film by Anup Singhdocuments a mysterious journey into the Rajasthan desert, amongst a thirst for revenge and the redemptive power of music. The Anglo-Indian director is already well-known in the international community due to his first film The Name of the River (2003), which was selected for numerous festivals, and Qissa - The Tale of a Lonely Ghost (2013), which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and won numerous awards. His latest feature-length film, The Song of Scorpions, was produced by the Genevan company Feather Light Film (which also holds the international rights) and Parisian company Ciné-Sud Promotion.

(Translated from Italian)