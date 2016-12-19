A Monster Calls (2016)
The Fixer (2016)
Eurimages supports 13 co-productions

- The new films by Roy Andersson, Ulrich Seidl, Matteo Garrone and Deniz Gamze Ergüven, among the supported projects

Director Roy Andersson

At its 145th meeting held from 12 to 15 December 2016 in Krakow, the Board of Management of the Council of Europe's Eurimages Fund agreed to support 11 fiction film projects, a documentary and a animation film for a total amount of €3,843,000.

The list of projects selected:

Wicked Games (Böse Spiele) - Ulrich Seidl (Austria/Germany/France)
Double Bind (Duelles) - Olivier Masset-Depasse (Belgium/France)
Pinocchio - Matteo Garrone (Italy/France)
Memoirs from the Cell (Memorias del calabozo) - Álvaro Brechner (Spain/France/Argentina/Uruguay)
Where are you, João Gilberto? (Wo bist du, João Gilberto ?) - Georges Gachot (Switzerland/Germany/France) (documentary)
About Endlessness (Om det oändliga) - Roy Andersson (Sweden/Germany/France/Norway)
The Crossing (La Traversée) - Florence Miailhe (France/Germany/Czech Republic) (animation)
Life Runs Over You (La vita ti arriva addosso) - Paolo Sassanelli (Italy/Iceland)
Wild Witch (Vildheks) - Kaspar Munk (Denmark/Hungary/Norway)
Kings - Deniz Gamze Ergüven (France/Belgium)
Virgins - Keren Ben Rafael (France/Israel/Belgium)
The Cellar (Pivnica) - Igor Voloshin (Slovakia/Russia/Czech Republic)
Lady Winsley - Hiner Saleem (France/Turkey/Belgium)

In the framework of the Distribution Support Programme, (Support for marketing and publicity costs), the Board has decided to support 14 films presented by 7 distributors, for an amount of €126,746.

 


 

