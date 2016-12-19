Hellenic Film Academy celebrates fifth Film Factory

by Joseph Proimakis

Aiming to cultivate the country’s lacking film culture, the Hellenic Film Academy (HFA) will this year be celebrating the fifth edition of its series of workshops, seminars and masterclasses, aptly entitled Film Factory. Mainly aimed at aspiring filmmakers but also offering useful insights to film professionals and avid cinephiles alike, this year’s Film Factory will take place during the weekend of 16-18 December, promising a celebratory, festive mood.

Acclaimed cinematographer Phedon Papamichael (Nebraska) and Short Film Palme D’Or winner Ely Dagher (Waves ’98) will be headlining this year’s activities, offering a touch of exotic glamour along with their experiences from two uniquely different film industries: “Shooting on Both Sides of the Pond” will be the title of American filmmaker Papamichael’s presentation during the event, while Beirut-born Dagher will discuss “Why We Make Films”.

Featuring a vast number of seminars and workshops which are completely free and open to the public, the HFA is not only a unique opportunity for film lovers to discuss film, but also to meet the country’s most prominent filmmakers: HFA-awarded directors Alexis Alexiou (Wednesday 04.45 ), Yorgos Zois (Interruption ) and Evangelia Kranioti (Exotica, Erotica, etc. ), make-up wunderkinds Yorgos and Roulis Alahouzos, and acclaimed thespians Vangelio Andreadaki and Vassiliki Troufakou will not only be attending the activities, but will be some of the main presenters.

Moreover, along with selected thematic screenings and events, the Film Factory will host the Short Film Fund’s shortlist selection process, where the 12 applicants vying for a shot at financing for their short film projects will be trimmed down to 6 finalists, from which the two winners will be announced at the HFA Awards ceremony on 21 March 2017.