IFFR’s Bright Future section unveils 24 titles

by Vitor Pinto

19/12/2016 - Most of the titles were co-produced within the CineMart market or co-financed by IFFR’s Hubert Bals Fund

The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has announced the 24 titles selected for its Bright Future section, which focuses on emerging directing talents. The list includes six world and European premieres and another 18 features that have already been seen at other events in recent months.

Most of the titles were co-produced within the CineMart market or co-financed by IFFR’s Hubert Bals Fund in a clear example of fruitful creative collaborations backed by the international-driven professional side of the festival.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The Hivos Tiger Competition, IFFR's flagship competition, is part of the Bright Future programme. Debut directors who have not been selected for the Hivos Tiger Competition and whose films will have their global or international premieres at IFFR 2017 are eligible for a Bright Future Award. The complete selection, as well as the competition titles, will be unveiled at the beginning of January. IFFR 2017 will take place between January 25 and February 5.

Bright Future Premieres

A Brief Excursion - Igor Bezinović (Croatia)

Burning Birds - Sanjeewa Pushpakumara (Sri Lanka/France) (HBF supported)

Elon Doesn't Believe in Death - Ricardo Alves Jr. (Brazil) (HBF supported)

Strange But True - Michel Lipkes (Mexico) (HBF supported, CineMart 2013)

The War of Bumpkins - Davide Barletti and Lorenzo Conte (Italy)

Other Bright Future titles



All the Cities of the North - Dane Komljen (Serbia/Bosnia and Herzegovina/Montenegro) (HBF supported)

Before the Rooster Crows - Arí Maniel Cruz (Puerto Rico)

By the Time It Gets Dark - Anocha Suwichakornpong (Thailand/Netherlands/France/Qatar) (HBF supported, CineMart 2010)

A Decent Woman - Lukas Valenta Rinner (Argentina/South Korea/Austria)

The Eremites - Ronny Trocker (Germany)

El futuro perfecto - Nele Wohlatz (Argentina)

Kékszakállú - Gastón Solnicki (Argentina) (HBF supported)

The Last Family - Jan P. Matuszyński (Poland)

The Last of Us - Ala Eddine Slim (Tunisia) (HBF supported)

The Levelling - Hope Dickson Leach (United Kingdom)

Mimosas - Oliver Laxe (Morocco/Spain/France/Qatar)

Prevenge - Alice Lowe (United Kingdom)

Solo, Solitude - Yosep Anggi Noen (Indonesia) (HBF supported)

The Summer Is Gone - Zhang Dalei (China)

Happy Times Will Come Soon - Alessandro Comodin (Italy) (CineMart 2014)

Wùlu - Daouda Coulibaly (France/Senegal)

X500 - Juan Andrés Arango (Canada/Colombia/Mexico)