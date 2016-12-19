A Monster Calls (2016)
Focus: The Fixer (2016)
FUNDING Sweden/Norway

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Lucky gangster from Sweden, doping Domestique from Norway

by 

- The Swedish and Norwegian film institutes each support two new features and documentaries to shoot next year

Director Mia Engberg

In the last round of grants of 2016 for new film productions, the Swedish and Norwegian film institutes both allocated funding for two new features and documentaries, along with packages of shorts, which will all start shooting next year.

The Swedish Film Institute has backed Swedish director Mia Engberg’s first fiction feature, Lucky, and Norwegian director Margreth Olin’s documentary Childhood, which Lars Jönsson’s Memfis Film International will co-produce with Norway’s Speranza Film.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Awarded Sweden’s Guldbagge national film award for her 2013 documentary Belleville Baby [+see also:
trailer
film profile], Engberg has scripted the drama, which is set in Paris and Sweden and portray aging mobster Vincent, who works late nights and dreams of another life. But everything changes when he unexpectedly gets responsibility for his teenage daughter Grace. Tobias Janson will produce for Story AB Productions.

Olin, who most recently documented 22 patients’ experiences with the famous healer Joralf Gjerstad in Snåsa, will now examine what play means to childen, creating a film on their home turf, trying to take a different perspective on what they really need today, rather than what it looks like in everyday life.

The Norwegian Film Institute has supported two projects in the New Ways programme, to back the artistic audacity and progress of young, talented directors: Jannicke Systad Jacobsen’s €891,000 feature The Domestique and Tonje Hessen Schei’s €891,000 hybrid documentary iHuman.

In The Domestique, produced by Isak Eymundsson and Ruben Thorkildsen, for Ape & Bjørn Productions, a successful professional cyclist Kim Carlsen (39) admits to her former use of doping at a press conference. In quick succession she loses her job, husband, children, home, credibility and self-respect. Jacobsen’s Turn Me On, Goddammit! [+see also:
trailer
interview: Jannicke Systad Jacobsen
film profile] earned her Norway’s Amanda national film prize for Best Feature.

Most recently also receiving an Amanda for Best Documentary (Drone [+see also:
trailer
film profile], 2014), Schei will explore “artificial intelligence, social control, new power constellations and opposing forces in the technological race” in the Jonathan Borge Lie production for Volt Film.

 

suspi_2016_web300x250
 

