Focus: A Monster Calls (2016)
PRODUCTION Norway/Netherlands

Norwegian director Arild Andresen knows how to Handle with Care

- After two Norwegian award-winning features, Andresen is working with the Netherlands and Denmark on his third – in Colombia

Kristoffer Joner in Handle with Care
Kristoffer Joner in Handle with Care

Norwegian director Arild Andresen, who, with a background in making commercials – more than 1,000 for Norway’s Moland Film Company – went into feature film and TV drama, is currently working on his third film, Handle with Care,which will be released in the Netherlands in early 2017. 

While his two previous features, The Liverpool Goalie (2010) and The Orheim Company (2012), were Norwegian productions, Handle with Care is a Norwegian-Dutch-Danish project, which will be released in the Netherlands in early 2017.

Written by Hilde Susan Jægtnes, Jorge Camacho and  Andresen, the film stars Norwegian actor Kristoffer Joner as an offshore oil worker, Kjetil, who, after his wife’s death, has a hard time relating to their adopted son, Daniel.

To find out more about the boy's background, he takes Daniel back to Colombia to find his biological mother. Gradually Daniel gets used to life in Colombia, and suddenly Kjetil is presented with an option that could change their lives.

With a cast including Patricia Castañeda, Kristoffer Bech, Ellen Dorit Pedersen, Vivi Fernandez, Marlon Moreno and Amalia Santamasia, Handle with Care is being produced by Hans-Jørgen Osnes and Birgitte Skov for Oslo’s Motlys, with the Netherlands’ The Film Kitchen, Denmark’s SF Film Production, and Dutch broadcaster VPRO. Paris-based Films Distribution is handling international sales, while Norsk Film Distribusjon is in charge of releasing the film in Norway.

After a couple of shorts and TV series The Boys (2006), which was Norway’s first ever Emmy Award nominee, Andresen made his debut feature, youth comedy The Liverpool Goalie (2010), which was launched at the Berlinale where it won the Crystal Bear for Best Film (in the 14+ section), also bagging top prizes at Buster – Copenhagen, Montreal, Cinequest – San Jose, Lucas – Frankfurt, Marburg, BUFF – Malmö, and Zlín – Czech Republic.

The Orheim Company (2012), his second feature, concluded the trilogy about Norwegian author Tore Renberg’s Jarle Klepp character, which was instigated by his colleague Terje Kristiansen (The Man Who Loved Yngve in 2008, I Travel Alone in 2011). Among others, the film received the Dragon Award for Best Nordic Film at Sweden’s Göteborg International Film Festival.

 

