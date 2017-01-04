One location, one character, one night: Gustav Möller’s The Guilty

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

Danish director Gustav Möller has completed principal photography for his feature debut, The Guilty, which was awarded at Nordisk Film & TV Fond’s Nordic Talents 2015: shot in real time, in one location, with one character, during one night, and most of the film takes place in a box.

"I wanted to make a really strong genre film, but instead of car chases and explosions, I wanted to focus exclusively on the psychological state of the lead character and the film’s dialogue, challenging the audience's imagination,” Möller told the Danish Film Institute. “The confined setting we chose forced us to do without a lot of things, but it added a sense of precision and radicalism to the project that I would not be without."

The Guilty follows Danish actor Jakob Cedergren as police officer Asger Holm, who answers an emergency call from a kidnapped woman. The call is interrupted, and the search for the woman and her kidnapper begins – a race against time. Holm’s only tool is his telephone, and he soon realises that he is dealing with a crime that is far bigger than he first thought.

The film’s co-writer, Emil Nygaard Albertsen, producer Lina Flint, cinematographer Jasper J Spanning, and editor Carla Luffe all studied at the Danish National Film School, where they made their 2015 graduation movie, In the Dark. Their new effort is being produced under Danish major Nordisk Film’s new SPRING initiative, which aims to build a new talent development programme that matures and trains a new generation of filmmakers.

Supported by the Danish Film Institute – New Danish Screen, The Guilty will be released in Denmark in autumn 2017 by Nordisk Film Distribution.