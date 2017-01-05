Nordisk and Red Arrow join forces for Embassy Down

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

05/01/2017 - Sweden’s MTG digital entertainment company backs new 8 x 60 min episode Nordic thriller series about the siege of the US Embassy in Copenhagen, which has been occupied by terrorists

A party for the opening of the United States’ new embassy in Copenhagen becomes a war zone, when terrorists storm the building and take staff and guests hostage. Denmark’s Nordisk Film and Red Arrow International will join forces for Embassy Down, a 8 x 60 min episode thriller series which Red Arrow describes as “a landmark” in production.

Danish award-winning scriptwriter Anders Frithiof August (the son of Danish director Bille August), who has written both features (Danish director Martin Zandvliet’s Applause in 2009, Mads Matthiesen’s The Model in 2016) and TV series (The Legacy in 2014, Follow the Money in 2016), has written the original screenplay for Embassy Down.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

“It is one of the most exciting projects I have seen for a long time, and something I knew we had to be an integral part of,” said Henrik Pabst, the CEO of Red Arrow International, which is made up of 19 production companies in seven countries, including the US, Germany, the UK and Hong Kong. One of its current major US series is Bosch (2014-).

The American companies will also deliver the executive producers: CEO Henrik Bastin and Head of Development at Red Arrow’s Fabrik Entertainment Melissa Aouate, VP of Scripted Acquisitions and Co-Productions Amelie von Kienlin, and Danish US-based producer Mikkel Bondesen, who also produced the American remake of Danish television series The Killing.

Described as combining “gritty, high-impact action with a multi-layered political thriller and human drama,” Embassy Down follows the weeks after the attack, exploring the relationship between hostages and captors inside, and outside where relatives of the hostages and people in power clash over their cultural and political differences as they try to resolve the crisis.

“This major new series calmly and bravely deals with some of the most sensitive issues of our time, raising big questions about human relationships and conflicting agendas”, said Head of Programming and Content Development Jakob Mejlhede, of Swedish digital entertainment company MTG, which will premiere the series, produced by Nordisk Film’s René Ezra and Tomas Radoor, on Nordic streaming service Viaplay in 2018.