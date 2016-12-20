A Monster Calls (2016)
Focus: Like Crazy (2016)
TRIESTE 2017 Industry

22 projects selected for When East Meets West

by 

- Fifteen countries to be present at the co-production forum, which will take place from 22 to 24 January during the Trieste Film Festival

Director Kadri Kõusaar, whose latest project Dead Woman will visit Trieste

22 film projects from 15 countries will be presented at the seventh edition of When East Meets West, the Italian co-production forum taking place on January 22-24, 2017 in the context of the Trieste Film Festival. This year WEMW will bring together more than 350 industry professionals from over 30 countries, particularly from the 2017 spotlight territories: France and the Baltic Countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The 22 projects in development - 10 documentaries and 12 fiction features - were selected out of almost 300 submissions from 48 different countries. “This year more than ever we had a very hard time to finalize the selection as the overall quality of the applications received was outstanding. We are very happy with the 22 selected projects, both for their variety of stories and the talented directors and producers behind them. But now it comes down to us, WEMW, connecting each selected team with the right partners”, remarks Alessandro Gropplero, head of WEMW.

Along with the EAVE European Producers Workshop 2017 scholarship, the Flow Postproduction Award and TRL Espresso, all selected projects will compete for two new prizes: the CNC Development Award, a 5.000 EUR grant for the best project, and the EWA European Women’s Audiovisual Network Award, a cash prize for the best female director.

Together with the showcase of projects in development, When East Meets West 2017 will include several other initiatives: the work in progress section for documentaries Last Stop Trieste, the workshop for long feature fiction films in editing phase First Cut Lab, the showcase of completed films previously presented in the forum Born in Trieste and a rich programme dedicated to the co-production opportunities with the 2017 spotlight territories. It is still possible to request an early bird registration to participate in the coproduction forum and all detailed info about the programme and confirmed guests are here.

The 22 projects selected for WEMW 2017 are:

About the End - Cristina Picchi
Production: Soda Pictures (United Kingdom), Indyca (Italy), Annick Blanc (Canada)

Alfa - Una Gunjak
Production: SCCA/pro.ba (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Nukleus Film (Croatia)

Before Father is Back - Mari Gulbiani
Production: Nushi Film (Georgia), Lufilms (France), Filmpunkt (Germany)

Children of Talsinki - Moonika Siimets
Production: Amrion (Estonia)

Dead Woman - Kadri Kõusaar
Production: Meteoriit (Estonia)

Flesh Out - Michela Occhipinti
Production: Vivo Film (Italy)

Gentle Warriors - Marija Stonyte
Production: Moonmakers (Lithuania)

I Will Cross Tomorrow - Sepideh Farsi
Production: Ciné-Sud Promotion (France)

Insect Night - Laila Pakalnina
Production: Hargla Company (Latvia)

Lust for Life - Radovan Síbrt
Production: Pink Productions (Czech Republic)

Madame Luna - Binyam Berhane
Production: Momento Film (Sweden)

Montaigne - Luca Ferri
Production: Effendemfilm (Italy)

Our Father - Márton Vízkelety, Julianna Ugrin
Production: Éclipse Film (Hungary)

People We Know Are Confused - Tomas Smulkis
Production: Just a Moment (Lithuania)

Queens - Stefan Bohun
Production: Mischief Films (Austria)

Solving My Mother - Ieva Ozolina
Production: FA Filma (Latvia)

Telephone Suicides - Sandra Gugliotta
Production: Ojoblindado (Argentina)

The Pass - George Ovashvili
Production: Wagonnet (Georgia), Arizona Productions (France)

The Users - Ivan Ikic
Production: Sense Production (Serbia)

The Wind - Michal Bielawski
Production: Telemark (Poland)

Wishing on a Star - Peter Kerekes
Production: Videomante (Italy), Mischief Film (Austria), Peter Kerekes Film (Slovakia)

Zuhal nazli - Elif Durlu
Production: Istos Film (Turkey)

 

