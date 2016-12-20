22 projects selected for When East Meets West

by Cineuropa

20/12/2016 - Fifteen countries to be present at the co-production forum, which will take place from 22 to 24 January during the Trieste Film Festival

22 film projects from 15 countries will be presented at the seventh edition of When East Meets West, the Italian co-production forum taking place on January 22-24, 2017 in the context of the Trieste Film Festival. This year WEMW will bring together more than 350 industry professionals from over 30 countries, particularly from the 2017 spotlight territories: France and the Baltic Countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania).

The 22 projects in development - 10 documentaries and 12 fiction features - were selected out of almost 300 submissions from 48 different countries. “This year more than ever we had a very hard time to finalize the selection as the overall quality of the applications received was outstanding. We are very happy with the 22 selected projects, both for their variety of stories and the talented directors and producers behind them. But now it comes down to us, WEMW, connecting each selected team with the right partners”, remarks Alessandro Gropplero, head of WEMW.

Along with the EAVE European Producers Workshop 2017 scholarship, the Flow Postproduction Award and TRL Espresso, all selected projects will compete for two new prizes: the CNC Development Award, a 5.000 EUR grant for the best project, and the EWA European Women’s Audiovisual Network Award, a cash prize for the best female director.

Together with the showcase of projects in development, When East Meets West 2017 will include several other initiatives: the work in progress section for documentaries Last Stop Trieste, the workshop for long feature fiction films in editing phase First Cut Lab, the showcase of completed films previously presented in the forum Born in Trieste and a rich programme dedicated to the co-production opportunities with the 2017 spotlight territories. It is still possible to request an early bird registration to participate in the coproduction forum and all detailed info about the programme and confirmed guests are here.

The 22 projects selected for WEMW 2017 are:

About the End - Cristina Picchi

Production: Soda Pictures (United Kingdom), Indyca (Italy), Annick Blanc (Canada)

Alfa - Una Gunjak

Production: SCCA/pro.ba (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Nukleus Film (Croatia)

Before Father is Back - Mari Gulbiani

Production: Nushi Film (Georgia), Lufilms (France), Filmpunkt (Germany)

Children of Talsinki - Moonika Siimets

Production: Amrion (Estonia)

Dead Woman - Kadri Kõusaar

Production: Meteoriit (Estonia)

Flesh Out - Michela Occhipinti

Production: Vivo Film (Italy)

Gentle Warriors - Marija Stonyte

Production: Moonmakers (Lithuania)

I Will Cross Tomorrow - Sepideh Farsi

Production: Ciné-Sud Promotion (France)

Insect Night - Laila Pakalnina

Production: Hargla Company (Latvia)

Lust for Life - Radovan Síbrt

Production: Pink Productions (Czech Republic)

Madame Luna - Binyam Berhane

Production: Momento Film (Sweden)

Montaigne - Luca Ferri

Production: Effendemfilm (Italy)

Our Father - Márton Vízkelety, Julianna Ugrin

Production: Éclipse Film (Hungary)

People We Know Are Confused - Tomas Smulkis

Production: Just a Moment (Lithuania)

Queens - Stefan Bohun

Production: Mischief Films (Austria)

Solving My Mother - Ieva Ozolina

Production: FA Filma (Latvia)

Telephone Suicides - Sandra Gugliotta

Production: Ojoblindado (Argentina)

The Pass - George Ovashvili

Production: Wagonnet (Georgia), Arizona Productions (France)

The Users - Ivan Ikic

Production: Sense Production (Serbia)

The Wind - Michal Bielawski

Production: Telemark (Poland)

Wishing on a Star - Peter Kerekes

Production: Videomante (Italy), Mischief Film (Austria), Peter Kerekes Film (Slovakia)

Zuhal nazli - Elif Durlu

Production: Istos Film (Turkey)