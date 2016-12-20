A Monster Calls (2016)
Focus: The Fixer (2016)
FUNDING Netherlands

Netherlands Film Production Incentive to support nine new projects

by 

- The scheme’s last round of 2016 supported, among others, new films by Albert Jan van Rees, Heinrich Dahms and Stijn Coninx

Director Albert Jan van Rees (© ArjoFrank Fotografie)

The Netherlands Film Production Incentive has announced its support for nine new projects, selected at the fourth (and last) round of 2016. These nine projects include seven fictional features, a documentary and an animated film. The support totals over €2.3 million, and is expected to generate more than €10.5 million in production expenditure in the Netherlands.

The seven feature projects are Doris de Film by Albert Jan van Rees (production: Talpa Fictie), Gek van Verlangen by Johan Nijenhuis (Johan Nijenhuis & Co), Frans Weisz’s Het Leven is vurrukkulluk (Sigma Pictures Productions), Hans SomersKlassenfeest (Johan Nijenhuis & Co), Michiel van Erp’s Niemand in de Stad (De Familie), Stijn Coninx’s Niet schieten (Kaap Holland Film), and Jenneke Boeijink’s Porselein (New Ams Film Company). Also selected are Piet Kroon’s animated film Heinz (BosBros) and Heinrich DahmsdocumentaryMy Soul Drifts Light Upon A Sea Of Trees (Buzzmedia Network).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The Netherlands Film Production Incentive scheme was set up in May 2014, and is based on a cash-rebate system. Producers of fictional feature films, animated features and feature-length documentaries can claim up to 30% of eligible production costs in rebates. A total of 63 projects have been backed in 2016, including Dunkirk (Bodega Bay) by British director Christopher Nolan (Dutch co-producer: Kaap Holland Film), which was granted the highest possible cash rebate of €1 million.

 

