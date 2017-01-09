A Monster Calls (2016)
Home (2016)
Mimosas (2016)
Brimstone (2016)
The Fixer (2016)
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (2016)
I, Olga Hepnarová (2016)
previous
next
Focus: Brimstone (2016)
GOLDEN GLOBES 2017

La La Land rules Golden Globes

by 

- Elle wins foreign language award, Isabelle Huppert best actress

La La Land rules Golden Globes
Isabelle Huppert and Paul Verhoeven with their Golden Globes for Elle

Damien Chazelle’s La La Land (US) was the big winner at the 2017 Golden Globes, winning no fewer than seven of the coveted spheres, owning every single category it was nominated in. The film won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Ryan Gosling, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Emma Stone, Best Director – Motion Picture for Chazelle, Best Original Score – Motion Picture for Justin Hurwitz, Best Original Song - Motion Picture for Hurwitz’s ‘City of Stars’, and Best Screenplay for Chazelle.

Europe joined the party with Paul Verhoeven’s Elle [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (France/Germany/Belgium) winning Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language and Isabelle Huppert winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for the same film. British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (US/UK).

Barry JenkinsMoonlight (US) won Best Motion Picture – Drama and Casey Affleck won Best Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester by the Sea

The full list of film winners:

Best Picture, Drama
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins

Best Picture, Comedy/Musical
La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Best Director
Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Best Actor, Drama
Casey Affleck - Manchester By The Sea

Best Actress, Drama
Isabelle Huppert – Elle [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (France/Germany/Belgium)
Best Actor, Comedy/Musical
Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Best Actress, Comedy/Musical
Emma Stone - La La Land

Best Screenplay
Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis – Fences

Best Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (US/UK)
Best Original Score
La La Land - Justin Hurwitz

Best Original Song - Motion Picture
‘City Of Stars’ - La La Land

Best Animated Feature Film
Zootopia - Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Jared Bush

Best Foreign Language Film
Elle - Paul Verhoeven

 

