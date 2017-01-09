La La Land rules Golden Globes
by Naman Ramachandran
- Elle wins foreign language award, Isabelle Huppert best actress
Damien Chazelle’s La La Land (US) was the big winner at the 2017 Golden Globes, winning no fewer than seven of the coveted spheres, owning every single category it was nominated in. The film won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Ryan Gosling, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Emma Stone, Best Director – Motion Picture for Chazelle, Best Original Score – Motion Picture for Justin Hurwitz, Best Original Song - Motion Picture for Hurwitz’s ‘City of Stars’, and Best Screenplay for Chazelle.
Europe joined the party with Paul Verhoeven's Elle
film review
trailer
(France/Germany/Belgium) winning Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language and Isabelle Huppert winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for the same film. British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals
trailer
(US/UK).
Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight (US) won Best Motion Picture – Drama and Casey Affleck won Best Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester by the Sea.
The full list of film winners:
Best Picture, Drama
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins
Best Picture, Comedy/Musical
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Best Director
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Best Actor, Drama
Casey Affleck - Manchester By The Sea
Best Actress, Drama
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
film review
trailer
(France/Germany/Belgium)
Best Actor, Comedy/Musical
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Best Actress, Comedy/Musical
Emma Stone - La La Land
Best Screenplay
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis – Fences
Best Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals
trailer
(US/UK)
Best Original Score
La La Land - Justin Hurwitz
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
‘City Of Stars’ - La La Land
Best Animated Feature Film
Zootopia - Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Jared Bush
Best Foreign Language Film
Elle - Paul Verhoeven