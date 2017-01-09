La La Land rules Golden Globes

by Naman Ramachandran

09/01/2017 - Elle wins foreign language award, Isabelle Huppert best actress

Damien Chazelle’s La La Land (US) was the big winner at the 2017 Golden Globes, winning no fewer than seven of the coveted spheres, owning every single category it was nominated in. The film won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Ryan Gosling, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Emma Stone, Best Director – Motion Picture for Chazelle, Best Original Score – Motion Picture for Justin Hurwitz, Best Original Song - Motion Picture for Hurwitz’s ‘City of Stars’, and Best Screenplay for Chazelle.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Europe joined the party with Paul Verhoeven’s Elle (France/Germany/Belgium) winning Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language and Isabelle Huppert winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for the same film. British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals (US/UK).

Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight (US) won Best Motion Picture – Drama and Casey Affleck won Best Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester by the Sea.

The full list of film winners:

Best Picture, Drama

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins



Best Picture, Comedy/Musical

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Best Director

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Best Actor, Drama

Casey Affleck - Manchester By The Sea

Best Actress, Drama

Isabelle Huppert – Elle (France/Germany/Belgium)



Best Actor, Comedy/Musical

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Best Actress, Comedy/Musical

Emma Stone - La La Land

Best Screenplay

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis – Fences

Best Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals (US/UK)



Best Original Score

La La Land - Justin Hurwitz

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

‘City Of Stars’ - La La Land

Best Animated Feature Film

Zootopia - Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Jared Bush



Best Foreign Language Film

Elle - Paul Verhoeven