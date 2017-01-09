The IFFR announces Hivos Tiger Competition line-up

by Vitor Pinto

09/01/2017 - The upcoming edition of the gathering opens on 25 January, and eight new titles will be competing for the €40,000 cash prize

The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has unveiled the eight titles that will form the line-up of the 2017 Hivos Tiger Competition – a batch of films that spans several European territories, including the Netherlands, Spain and Bulgaria, which are mostly involved as co-production partners.

Among the eight movies are the world premieres of features by up-and-coming directors, such as Rey by Chilean-US filmmaker Niles Atallah, Demonios tus ojos by Spaniard Pedro Aguilera and The Burglar by Israel's Hagar Ben-Asher, as well as the debut features by India's Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, American-Korean filmmaker kogonada and Dutch director Daan Bakker.

According to IFFR director Bero Beyer, this year’s Hivos Tiger Competition “features bold and daring filmmakers who don't shun the use of other media, alternative narrative structures and provocative and relevant themes. The nominees and their works deserve international recognition for their artistry.”

Founded in 1995, the competition is dedicated to emerging filmmakers. The main award comprises a €40,000 cash prize, while the festival will also give out a Special Jury Award worth €10,000 for the artistic achievement of a film screening in competition.

This year's jury will comprise Newsha Tavakolian, Diana Bustamante Escobar, Fien Troch, Michael Almereyda and Amir Mohammed.

The 46th IFFR will run from 25 January-5 February.

Here is the list of competition titles:

Demonios tus ojos - Pedro Aguilera (Spain/Colombia)

Light Thereafter - Konstantin Bojanov (Bulgaria/Belgium)

Quality Time - Daan Bakker (Netherlands/Norway)

Rey - Niles Atallah (Chile/France/Netherlands/Germany/Qatar)

The Burglar - Hagar Ben-Asher (Israel)

Arábia - Affonso Uchoa/João Dumans (Brazil)

Columbus - kogonada (USA)

Sexy Durga - Sanal Kumar Sasidharan (India)