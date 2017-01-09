A Monster Calls (2016)
Home (2016)
Mimosas (2016)
Brimstone (2016)
The Fixer (2016)
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (2016)
I, Olga Hepnarová (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Fixer (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

ROTTERDAM 2017

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The IFFR announces Hivos Tiger Competition line-up

by 

- The upcoming edition of the gathering opens on 25 January, and eight new titles will be competing for the €40,000 cash prize

The IFFR announces Hivos Tiger Competition line-up
Demonios tus ojos by Pedro Aguilera

The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has unveiled the eight titles that will form the line-up of the 2017 Hivos Tiger Competition – a batch of films that spans several European territories, including the Netherlands, Spain and Bulgaria, which are mostly involved as co-production partners.

Among the eight movies are the world premieres of features by up-and-coming directors, such as Rey by Chilean-US filmmaker Niles Atallah, Demonios tus ojos by Spaniard Pedro Aguilera and The Burglar by Israel's Hagar Ben-Asher, as well as the debut features by India's Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, American-Korean filmmaker kogonada and Dutch director Daan Bakker.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)suspi_2016_468x60

According to IFFR director Bero Beyer, this year’s Hivos Tiger Competition “features bold and daring filmmakers who don't shun the use of other media, alternative narrative structures and provocative and relevant themes. The nominees and their works deserve international recognition for their artistry.”

Founded in 1995, the competition is dedicated to emerging filmmakers. The main award comprises a €40,000 cash prize, while the festival will also give out a Special Jury Award worth €10,000 for the artistic achievement of a film screening in competition.

This year's jury will comprise Newsha Tavakolian, Diana Bustamante Escobar, Fien Troch, Michael Almereyda and Amir Mohammed.

The 46th IFFR will run from 25 January-5 February.

Here is the list of competition titles:

Demonios tus ojos - Pedro Aguilera (Spain/Colombia)
Light Thereafter - Konstantin Bojanov (Bulgaria/Belgium)
Quality Time - Daan Bakker (Netherlands/Norway)
ReyNiles Atallah (Chile/France/Netherlands/Germany/Qatar)
The Burglar - Hagar Ben-Asher (Israel)
Arábia - Affonso Uchoa/João Dumans (Brazil)
Columbus - kogonada (USA)
Sexy DurgaSanal Kumar Sasidharan (India)

 

comments
suspi_2016_web300x250
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss