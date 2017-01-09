Tantalising competitions lined up for the FIPA

by Fabien Lemercier

09/01/2017 - The 30th International Festival of Audiovisual Programs will take place from 24 to 29 January in Biarritz, featuring six competitive sections

Showcasing all genres of audiovisual work, the FIPA (International Festival of Audiovisual programs) will celebrate its 30th birthday between 24 and 29 January in Biarritz, and will award its highly coveted Fipa d'Or in six competitive categories (drama, series, creative documentary, reportage and investigation, music and performing arts, and Smart Fipa), all rich in world and international premieres. The event will be opened out of competition by Tantale, an interactive 60-minute piece of fiction by French filmmaker Gilles Porte (which will be competing in the Smart Fipa section), and the festival will be closed by Swiss documentary Raving Iran by Susanne Regina Meures (which will be shown at a special screening).

Chaired by Brazilian filmmaker Sandra Kogut, the jury of the Drama category will look at 11 titles. Among them are NW by British director Saul Dibb (90’), National Treasure by fellow Brit Marc Munden (4X48’), Det mest förbjudna by Swedish filmmaker Tova Magnusson, Manon 20 ans by Frenchman Jean-Xavier de Lestrade (3X52’), Die Stille Danach by Austrian filmmaker Nikolaus Leytner (88’), De Maatschap by Dutch director Michiel van Jaarsveld (4X50’), and two productions by German directors: Wunschkinder by Emily Atef and Looping by Leonie Krippendorff (103’). The line-up is completed by fictional pieces from Russia, Kenya and Australia.

The Series competition, the jury of which will be headed up by French director Virginie Sauveur (assisted by Belgian screenwriter Paul Piedfort among others) will feature 10 titles with subjects ranging from gigolos in Callboys by Belgian director Jan Eelen (7X50’) to the deleterious world of gold mining in Guyane by French filmmakers Kim Chapiron, Philippe Triboit and Fabien Nurry (8X52’), from a police investigation in the heart of a small town in a deep forest in Zone blanche by French duo Thierry Poiraud - Julien Despaux (8X52’) to a problematic friendship with a criminal in Klem by Dutch director Franck Ketelaar (8X52’). Also worth mentioning is the French production shot in Brazil Crime time – Horade Perigo by Julien Trousselier (7X12’), with the competition also featuring series produced by Israel, Chile, Japan, Canada and the United States.

In the Creative Documentary competition, the jury for which will be presided over by Belgian director Thierry Michel, 12 titles will battle it out for the Fipa d’Or, including three French productions: Une Caravane dans le désert by Sonia Kichah,La Parade by Medhi Ahoudig and Samuel Bollendorff, and L’Epopée des gueules noires by Hughes Nancy and Fabien Béziat. Also featuring are Inkotanyi by Belgian director Christophe Cotteret, Pawlenski - Der Mensch un die Macht by German filmmaker Irene Langemann, Shooting Ourselves by Christine Cynn (a co-production between Norway and Germany), Elisabeth at 40 - A Family Tribute by British director John Bridcut, and Alcadessa by Spaniard Pau Faus. Also worth mentioning are Tahqiq fel djenna by Algerian filmmaker Merzak Allouache and two documentaries from Canada and South Africa.

The Reportage and Investigation section includes Tutti a casa - Power to the People? by Lise Birk Pedersen (a co-production by Denmark with Norway and Finland which explores the origins of the Italian populist Five Star Italian Movement), Le Business du sang by Swiss director Pierre Monnard, Panama Dokumenten by Swedish duo Sven Bergman - Joachim Dyfvermark, Austrian-German title Free Lunch Society by Christian Tod, Moï drug Boris Nemtsov by Estonian director Zosya Rodkevich, Rien n'est pardonné by Belgian duo Vincent Coen and Guillaume Vandenberghe, Lontano dagli Occhi by Italian duo Domenico Iannacone - Lucas Cambi, Etudiants, l'avenir à crédit by Frenchman Jean-Robert Viallet, Corvéables à merci - le scandale des bonnes asiatiques by fellow French filmmakers Gratiane de Moustier and Alexandra Jousset, and Norwegian-Palestinian co-production Ambulance by Mohamed Jabaly.

Standing out in the Music and Performing Arts category are Oblomov by and starring famous Frenchman Guillaume Gallienne, Swedish-Swiss co-production Fonko by Lamin Daniel Jadama, Lars Govén and Goran Hugo Olsson, Good Thoughts, Good Words, Good Deeds - The Conductor Zubin Mehta by German filmmaker Bettina Ehrhardt, Currentzis, the Classical Rebel by Austrian director Christian Berger, Eins, zwei, drei ! Die Walzerfabrik Strauss & Söhne by fellow Austrian Eric Schulz, and Oum Kalthoum, la voix du Caire by French filmmaker Xavier Villatard,

Finally, the programme of competitions brings us a Smart Fipa section full of innovative pieces from the United Kingdom (#Hacked - Syria's Electronic Armies), Luxembourg (Zero Impunity), Finland (Sekasin) and France (Amours interdites et La grande histoire d'un petit trait, without forgetting the opening film mentioned at the beginning of this article).

The rest of the incredibly rich programme of FIPA 2017 will be covered by Cineuropa in upcoming news articles.

