Sky-independent producers agreement: Vision Distribution is born

by Camillo De Marco

09/01/2017 - An agreement between the pay platform and five of the biggest independent Italian companies: Cattleya, Indiana, Lucisano MG, Palomar, and Wildside. Nicola Maccanico appointed managing director

Nicola Maccanico has been appointed managing director of Vision Distribution, the film distribution company born out of the agreement between Sky Italia and independent distribution companies Cattleya, Indiana, Lucisano Media Group, Palomar and Wildside, the imminent establishment of which was announced last August.

The post of president of the company will be filled by Andrea Scrosati, the executive vice president of programming at Sky Italia. The board of directors will also include Margherita Amedei, Luisa Borella, Carlo Degli Esposti, Mario Gianani, Benedetto Habib, Domenico Labianca, Fedrica Lucisano, Luca Sanfilippo and Riccardo Tozzi.

“This new company was set up to support and boost Italian film, using an innovative, open and participative model”, explained Maccanico, highlighting that this is the first time that “a group operating in the media sector (offering pay and free audiovisual content) and certain big independent Italian producers have joined forces to offer the market new opportunities, with the option of exploring different avenues in terms of both distribution models as well as content and language, enriching the film offering to the advantage of both the public and consumers”.

(Translated from Italian)