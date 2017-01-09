European-African co-production The Wound to open the Berlin Panorama

by Bénédicte Prot

09/01/2017 - The first 11 films selected in the second-biggest section of the German gathering have been revealed; this year's focus will be on the “black worlds” and Europe

The first 11 titles selected for the Panorama section of the 67th Berlin Film Festival (9-19 February) have been announced. All in all, the second-biggest section of the event, after the competition for the Bears, will host around 50 works, including both fictions and documentaries, and as always, its watchword will be diversity (in terms of both form and subject matter).

This year, the spotlight is being shone on two prominent themes: “the black worlds”, ranging from Africa to North and South America, and “Europa Europa”, which explores the decline of progressive forces in light of a zeitgeist that makes it seem as if yesterday never went away.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The film that has been given the honour of opening the main Panorama programme is the European-African co-production The Wound by South African director John Trengove, which tackles the fabrication of masculinity (a recurring subject in this section over the years), set against the backdrop of tribal traditions and the modern urban environment.

We should point out the significant number of French co-productions among the 11 titles announced, in addition to the participation of a number of countries that rarely get the chance to be involved in festivals, including Bhutan and Kyrgyzstan.

Panorama (first films selected)

The Wound - John Trengove (South Africa/Germany/Netherlands/France)

I Am Not Your Negro - Raoul Peck (France/USA/Belgium/Switzerland)

The Surge - Daniela Thomas (Brazil/Portugal)

Politics, Instructions Manual - Fernando León de Aranoa (Spain)

Untitled - Michael Glawogger, Monika Willi (Austria/Germany)

Pendular - Julia Murat (Brazil/Argentina/France)

Combat au bout de la nuit - Sylvain L’Espérance (Canada)

Casting Jon Benet - Kitty Green (USA)

Honeygiver Among the Dogs - Dechen Roder (Bhutan)

Centaur - Aktan Arym Kubat (Kyrgyzstan/France/Germany/Netherlands)

Small Talk: Ri Chang Dui Hua - Hui-chen Huang (Taiwan)

(Translated from French)