Greece's ERT supports 22 film projects

by Vassilis Economou

09/01/2017 - The Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation is putting its weight behind 22 Greek and international co-productions in its third round of financing since its relaunch in 2015

The Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT) has announced its support for 22 Greek and international co-productions in its third round of financing since it was relaunched in 2015. The support granted totals over €1.3 million, and covers both new projects and older ones that were initiated during or even before the period when the broadcaster was closed down.

Among the selected projects are the new feature films by Yannis Economides (Stratos ) and Syllas Tzoumerkas (A Blast ), as well as Tony Gatlif’s new international co-production that should be shot in Greece if all goes to plan. It should be noted that 65 projects had applied for financing, and only 22 of them were selected (comprising 18 fiction titles and four documentaries).

The projects supported are Avril et Djam by Tony Gatlif (production company: Blonde SA), Digger by Georgis Grigorakis (Haos Film), Efhi by Panos Karkanevatos (Vergi Film), Ayeli Provaton by Dimitris Kanellopoulos (Graal), Delegations by Bujar Alimani (Graal), I Balada tis Tripias Kardias by Yannis Economides (Faliro House), Kila by Dimitris Koutsiabasakos (View Master Films), O Raftis by Sonia Liza Kenterman (Blonde SA), Pari by Siamak Etemadi (Heretic), In the Strange Pursuit of Laura Durand by Dimitris Bavellas (Petropoulou – Yannopoulou), The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea by Syllas Tzoumerkas (Homemade Films), To Pehnidi by Tasos Psarras (View Master Films), Fygadevontas ton Hendrix by Marios Piperidis (View Master Films), Village Potemkin by Dominikos Ignatiadis (producer: Evgenia Papageorgiou), Zones ke Perasmata by Iro Siaflaki (producers: Maria Yentekou and Kalliopi Legaki), Nyhtes ke Meres tis Dimitra K. by Eva Stefani (Neda Film), Latin Noir by Andreas Apostolidis (Anemon Productions), Anti-Stoli by Pantelis Makkas (StudioBauhaus), I Epifaneia ton Pragmaton by Nancy Biniadaki (Heretic), Ypsipyli by Lena Voudouri (producer: Lena Voudouri), Red Line by Tasos Gerakinis (Bad Crowd) and Gia na dei ti Thalassa by Angeliki Antoniou (Inkas).