A Monster Calls (2016)
Home (2016)
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (2016)
Mimosas (2016)
Brimstone (2016)
The Fixer (2016)
I, Olga Hepnarová (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Fixer (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

FUNDING Albania

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

18 film projects to be supported by the Albanian National Center of Cinematography

by 

- The centre will grant support to four features in the Experienced Author category, seven features in the Debuting Director category and seven shorts

18 film projects to be supported by the Albanian National Center of Cinematography

Albania is facing this new cinematic year with high expectations. The Albanian National Center of Cinematography will be granting support to 18 films, in order to boost Albanian film production. Among the chosen projects we find four features in the Experienced Author category, seven features in the Debuting Director category and seven shorts.

In the Experienced Author category, the chosen features are Liqeni im by Gjergj Xhuvani, Portreti i pambaruar i Klara Belinit by Namik Ajazi, Bolero në vilën e pleqve by Spartak Pecani and Vera pa kthim by Besnik Bisha.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Nestling within the Debuting Director category are the features Nik by Kastriot Ejlli, Love by Dionis Papadhimitri and Nji Prej Nesh by Ergys Meta, as well as four projects that previously took part in the Albascript training programme organised by the Albanian Film Center and Cineuropa (read the news); these are: Derë e hapur by Florenc Papas, Testamenti by Paskal Semini and Arthur Muharremi, 3 Luanë në Venecia by Jonid Jorgji, and Xixëllonjat by Artur Gorishti.

The seven shorts benefiting from support are I ardhur nga ëndrrat by Vladimir Prifti, Nje film i premtuar by Petrit Ruka, Shtepia anes rruges by Genti Kame, Anija by Benart Laze, Gruaja pa kohe by Donard Hasani, Tirana, 100 km by Lorin Terezi and Dieta by Vivian Rama.

In spring this year, a further announcement will be made concerning the support of documentaries, animations and minority co-productions. Between 2015 and 2016, the Albanian National Center of Cinematography, created in 1997, granted support for the production, distribution and promotion of 33 fiction features, 34 shorts, 75 documentaries and 48 animations.

 

comments
suspi_2016_web300x250
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss