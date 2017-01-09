A Monster Calls (2016)
Home (2016)
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (2016)
Mimosas (2016)
Brimstone (2016)
The Fixer (2016)
I, Olga Hepnarová (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Brimstone (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

BERLIN 2017 Opening

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Django: A French feature debut sets the tone for Berlin

by 

- Étienne Comar will open the great rendezvous in February with his first feature film, which is about famous Gypsy jazz musician Django Reinhardt

Django: A French feature debut sets the tone for Berlin
Django by Étienne Comar

The 67th Berlin Film Festival (9-19 February 2017) will get under way tapping its shoes to the spirited sounds of the compositions by the inventor of Gypsy jazz, Django Reinhardt, the character at the heart of the directorial feature debut by French producer-screenwriter Étienne Comar, Django.

This biographical title co-written by Comar with Alexis Salatko, and produced by Fidélité, Arches Films and Pathé, will concentrate particularly on the jazzman's escape from German-occupied Paris in 1943, as the Nazis also persecuted the Sinti/Gypsy community. The film's title role has been entrusted to Reda Kateb, who will be flanked by Cécile de France, Alex Brendemühl and Ulrich Brandhoff. As a screenwriter and producer, Comar has previously worked on such movies as Of Gods and Men [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Xavier Beauvois
film profile] and the more recent title Mon roi [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile].

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

For Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick, “Django Reinhardt was one of the most brilliant pioneers of European jazz and the father of Gypsy Swing. Django grippingly portrays one chapter in the musician's eventful life and is a poignant tale of survival. Constant danger, flight and the atrocities committed against his family could not make him stop playing.”

Django Reinhardt's music was re-recorded for the film by the famous Dutch jazz band Rosenberg Trio. Django's international sales are handled by Pathé International.

(Translated from French)

 

comments
suspi_2016_web300x250
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss