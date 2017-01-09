Claudio Santamaria and Marco Giallini on the set of Rimetti a noi i nostri debiti

by Vittoria Scarpa

09/01/2017 - Antonio Morabito is shooting his new film, which explores the world of debt collectors, in Rome. A co-production between Switzerland, Albania and Poland

The six weeks of filming scheduled for Antonio Morabito’s latest film, Rimetti a noi i nostri debiti, will take place between now and the end of January, in Rome and the surrounding area. The film will once again feature Claudio Santamaria (the star of They Call Me Jeeg who was also in the director’s previous film, The Medicine Seller ), this time alongside Marco Giallini (who recently starred in Perfect Strangers and successful TV series Rocco Schiavone).

Produced by Amedeo Pagani for La Luna, with Marco Belardi for Lotus Production and Rai Cinema, the film’s associate producer is Paolo Genovese (Perfect Strangers ), and is being co-produced by Swiss company Peacock Film, Albanian company Ska-Ndal Production, and Polish company Agresywna Banda. The cast also features Jerzy Stuhr, Flonja Kodheli, Agnieszka Zulewska, Leonardo Nigro, Maddalena Crippa, Giorgio Gobbi, Peppino Mazzotta and Evita Ciri.

Written by the director together with Amedeo Pagani, Rimetti a noi i nostri debiti is the story of Guido (Santamaria) who gets by as he can, with intermittent warehouse work, a few drinks at his local, and a lot of debt on his shoulders. When he loses his job and falls victim to an attack ordered by his creditors, he realises that the only way to pick himself back up is to work for them, becoming a collection agent himself: he will work for free until his debt has been paid off. Tasked with training Guido is Franco (Giallini), a skilled and well-known debt collector. They make a unique pair: Franco is whimsical and charming; Guido is reserved and a loner. Two personalities destined to rub off on one another. Guido soon meets people who have money but don’t want to pay, and others who are bruised and humiliated, who have already lost everything. When this happens Guido can’t not listen to his conscience, forcing Franco to reveal his true nature.

The film’s cinematography is being handled by Duccio Cimatti, the editing by Francesca Bracci, and the film is being supported by the Italian Ministry for Cultural Heritage and Activities – Directorate General for Cinema and the Eurimages fund.

(Translated from Italian)