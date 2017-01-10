La La Land leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

by Naman Ramachandran

10/01/2017 - European clean sweep in the foreign language category

Damien Chazelle’s La La Land (US) continued its majestic awards run securing 11 nods at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) nominations including Best Film, Original Music, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design and Sound. Chazelle is nominated for both Director and Original Screenplay and Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for Leading Actor and Leading Actress.

Arrival (US) receives nine nominations including Best Film, Adapted Screenplay, Original Music, Cinematography, Editing, Sound and Special Visual Effects, as well as Director for Denis Villeneuve and Leading Actress for Amy Adams.

Also with nine nods is Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals (US/UK) including Leading Actor for Jake Gyllenhaal, and for Supporting Actor for Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The film is also nominated for Original Music, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design and Make Up & Hair. Ford is nominated for both Director and Adapted Screenplay.

It is a clean sweep for Europe in the Film Not in the English Language category with Jacques Audiard’s Dheepan (France), Pedro Almodovar’s Julieta (Spain), Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s Mustang (France/Germany/Turkey/Qatar), László Nemes’ Son of Saul (Hungary) and Maren Ade’s Toni Erdmann (Germany/Austria/Romania) making the cut.

The awards ceremony will take place on February 12.

Full list of nominees:

Best Film

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Arrival – Denis Villeneuve

I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach

Manchester By the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins

Outstanding British Film

American Honey – Andrea Arnold

Denial – Mick Jackson

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – David Yates

I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach

Notes on Blindness – Pete Middleton, James Spinney

Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

The Girl With All the Gifts - Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)

The Hard Stop - George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)

Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)

The Pass - John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director)

Under the Shadow - Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)

Best Film Not In The English Language

Dheepan - Jacques Audiard (France)

Julieta - Pedro Almodóvar (Spain)

Mustang - Deniz Gamze Ergüven (France/Turkey/Germany/Qatar)

Son of Saul - László Nemes (Hungary)

Toni Erdmann - Maren Ade (Germany/Austria)

Best Documentary

13th - Ava DuVernay

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years - Ron Howard

The Eagle Huntress - Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss

Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton, James Spinney

Weiner - Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg

Best Animated Film

Finding Dory - Andrew Stanton

Kubo and the Two Strings - Travis Knight

Moana - Ron Clements, John Musker

Zootropolis - Byron Howard, Rich Moore

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Ken Loach - I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Tom Ford ­- Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Screenplay

Taylor Sheridan - Hell or High Water

Paul Laverty - I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Best Adapted Screenplay

Eric Heisserer – Arrival

Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight - Hacksaw Ridge

Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder - Hidden Figures

Luke Davies – Lion

Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals

Best Leading Actor

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Best Leading Actress

Amy Adams – Arrival

Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Best Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel – Lion

High Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Viola Davis – Fences

Best Original Music

Jóhann Jóhannsson - Arrival

Mica Levi – Jackie

Justin Hurwitz - La La Land

Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka - Lion

Abel Korzeniowski - Nocturnal Animals

Best Cinematography

Bradford Young – Arrival

Giles Nuttgens - Hell or High Water

Linus Sandgren - La La Land

Greig Fraser – Lion

Seamus McGarvey - Nocturnal Animals

Best Editing

Joe Walker – Arrival

John Gilbert - Hacksaw Ridge

Tom Cross - La La Land

Jennifer Lame - Manchester By the Sea

Joan Sobel - Nocturnal Animals

Best Production Design

John Bush, Charles Wood - Doctor Strange

Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh - Hail, Caesar!

Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco - La La Land

Shane Valentino, Meg Everist - Nocturnal Animals

Best Costume Design

Joanna Johnston – Allied

Colleen Atwood - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Consolata Boyle - Florence Foster Jenkins

Madeline Fontaine – Jackie

Mary Zophres - La La Land

Best Make-Up & Hair

Jeremy Woodhead - Doctor Strange

J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips - Florence Foster Jenkins

Shane Thomas - Hacksaw Ridge

Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng - Nocturnal Animals

Nominees tbc - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Sound

Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare - Arrival

Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman - Deepwater Horizon

Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright - Hacksaw Ridge

Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson - La La Land

Best Special Visual Effects

Louis Morin – Arrival

Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner - Doctor Strange

Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez - The Jungle Book

Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best British Short Animation

The Alan Dimension - Jac Clinch

A Love Story - Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara

Tough - Jennifer Zheng

Best British Short Film

Consumed - Richard John Seymour

Home - Daniel Mulloy

Mouth of Hell - Samir Mehanovic

The Party - Andrea Harkin

Standby - Charlotte Regan

Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland