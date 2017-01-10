La La Land leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods
by Naman Ramachandran
- European clean sweep in the foreign language category
Damien Chazelle’s La La Land (US) continued its majestic awards run securing 11 nods at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) nominations including Best Film, Original Music, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design and Sound. Chazelle is nominated for both Director and Original Screenplay and Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for Leading Actor and Leading Actress.
Arrival (US) receives nine nominations including Best Film, Adapted Screenplay, Original Music, Cinematography, Editing, Sound and Special Visual Effects, as well as Director for Denis Villeneuve and Leading Actress for Amy Adams.
Also with nine nods is Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals
(US/UK) including Leading Actor for Jake Gyllenhaal, and for Supporting Actor for Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The film is also nominated for Original Music, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design and Make Up & Hair. Ford is nominated for both Director and Adapted Screenplay.
It is a clean sweep for Europe in the Film Not in the English Language category with Jacques Audiard's Dheepan
(France), Pedro Almodovar's Julieta
(Spain), Deniz Gamze Ergüven's Mustang
(France/Germany/Turkey/Qatar), László Nemes' Son of Saul
(Hungary) and Maren Ade's Toni Erdmann
film profile] (Germany/Austria/Romania) making the cut.
The awards ceremony will take place on February 12.
Full list of nominees:
Best Film
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Arrival – Denis Villeneuve
I, Daniel Blake
– Ken Loach
Manchester By the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins
Outstanding British Film
American Honey
– Andrea Arnold
Denial
– Mick Jackson
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
– David Yates
I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach
Notes on Blindness
– Pete Middleton, James Spinney
Under the Shadow
– Babak Anvari
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
The Girl With All the Gifts
- Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)
The Hard Stop - George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)
Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)
The Pass
- John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director)
Under the Shadow - Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)
Best Film Not In The English Language
Dheepan
- Jacques Audiard (France)
Julieta
- Pedro Almodóvar (Spain)
Mustang
- Deniz Gamze Ergüven (France/Turkey/Germany/Qatar)
Son of Saul
- László Nemes (Hungary)
Toni Erdmann
- Maren Ade (Germany/Austria)
Best Documentary
13th - Ava DuVernay
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years - Ron Howard
The Eagle Huntress
- Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss
Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton, James Spinney
Weiner - Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg
Best Animated Film
Finding Dory - Andrew Stanton
Kubo and the Two Strings - Travis Knight
Moana - Ron Clements, John Musker
Zootropolis - Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Ken Loach - I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals
film profile]
Best Original Screenplay
Taylor Sheridan - Hell or High Water
Paul Laverty - I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Best Adapted Screenplay
Eric Heisserer – Arrival
Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight - Hacksaw Ridge
Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder - Hidden Figures
Luke Davies – Lion
film profile]
Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals
Best Leading Actor
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Best Leading Actress
Amy Adams – Arrival
Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
film profile]
Natalie Portman - Jackie
film profile]
Best Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel – Lion
High Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Best Supporting Actress
Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Viola Davis – Fences
Best Original Music
Jóhann Jóhannsson - Arrival
Mica Levi – Jackie
Justin Hurwitz - La La Land
Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka - Lion
Abel Korzeniowski - Nocturnal Animals
Best Cinematography
Bradford Young – Arrival
Giles Nuttgens - Hell or High Water
Linus Sandgren - La La Land
Greig Fraser – Lion
Seamus McGarvey - Nocturnal Animals
Best Editing
Joe Walker – Arrival
John Gilbert - Hacksaw Ridge
Tom Cross - La La Land
Jennifer Lame - Manchester By the Sea
Joan Sobel - Nocturnal Animals
Best Production Design
John Bush, Charles Wood - Doctor Strange
Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh - Hail, Caesar!
film profile]
Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco - La La Land
Shane Valentino, Meg Everist - Nocturnal Animals
Best Costume Design
Joanna Johnston – Allied
Colleen Atwood - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Consolata Boyle - Florence Foster Jenkins
Madeline Fontaine – Jackie
Mary Zophres - La La Land
Best Make-Up & Hair
Jeremy Woodhead - Doctor Strange
J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips - Florence Foster Jenkins
Shane Thomas - Hacksaw Ridge
Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng - Nocturnal Animals
Nominees tbc - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Sound
Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare - Arrival
Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman - Deepwater Horizon
Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright - Hacksaw Ridge
Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson - La La Land
Best Special Visual Effects
Louis Morin – Arrival
Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner - Doctor Strange
Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez - The Jungle Book
Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best British Short Animation
The Alan Dimension - Jac Clinch
A Love Story - Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara
Tough - Jennifer Zheng
Best British Short Film
Consumed - Richard John Seymour
Home - Daniel Mulloy
Mouth of Hell - Samir Mehanovic
The Party - Andrea Harkin
Standby - Charlotte Regan
Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland