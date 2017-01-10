Sophie Fillières all set to shoot La Belle et la belle

by Fabien Lemercier

10/01/2017 - Sandrine Kiberlain, Agathe Bonitzer and Melvil Poupaud star in this Christmas in July production that will be sold by Indie Sales

In February and March, Paris, Lyon and more mountainous areas will play host to the shoot for La Belle et la belle (lit. “Beauty and the Beauty”), the sixth feature by Sophie Fillières, following Grande Petite (1993), Ouch (out of competition at Locarno in 2000), Nice Girl (Contemporary World Cinema section at Toronto in 2005), Pardon My French (Berlinale Forum in 2009) and If You Don't, I Will (Berlinale Panorama in 2014).

Standing out among the cast of this new opus are Sandrine Kiberlain (César Award for Best Actress in 2014 for 9 Month Stretch , and nominated in 1998, 1999, 2010 and 2015; popular last year in Being 17 and set to hit screens on 27 January in Encore heureux , as well as in Fleuve noir later in the year), Agathe Bonitzer (nominated for the Lumière Award for Most Promising Actress in 2013 for A Bottle in the Gaza Sea , putting on fine performances in Coming Home and Right Here Right Now ; hitting French movie theatres next week in Sleeping Beauty ) and Melvil Poupaud (who has made a name for himself over the last few years in such films as Laurence Anyways , Fidelio: Alice's Journey , The Great Game and In Bed with Victoria ).

Written by the director, the story sees 20-year-old Margaux make the acquaintance of 45-year-old Margaux: they have a lot in common – so much so that it turns out they are one and the same person, at two different ages and stages of their life…

Produced by Julie Salvador for Christmas in July, La Belle et la belle will be co-produced by France 3 Cinéma and Rhône Alpes Cinéma. Having been pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+, the movie is also benefiting from an advance on receipts from the CNC. It will be distributed in theatres and on video in France by Memento Films Distribution, while its international sales will be handled by Indie Sales.

Recent titles that Christmas in July has under its belt include Vincent by Thomas Salvador (revealed at San Sebastián in 2014, in the New Directors section), Henri by Yolande Moreau (which brought the Cannes Directors' Fortnight to a close in 2013) and Pris de court by Emmanuelle Cuau (read the article – which will have its market premiere this week at the 19th Rendez-vous with French Cinema that has been organised in Paris by UniFrance, and which will go on general release on 3 May 2017).

