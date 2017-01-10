SF Studios joins Anton Corp in strategic co-financing partnership

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

10/01/2017 - The Swedish major will collaborate with the European content company to establish a stronger position in the international market for films and TV series with a Nordic origin

Also operating in Denmark, Norway and Finland, Swedish major SF Studios has signed a co-financing partnership with European content company Anton Corp to co-finance SF Studios’ international, English-language productions as part of a strategy to adopt a stronger position in the international market for high-quality feature films and TV series.

Founded in Luxembourg in 2011 by CEO Sebastien Raybaud, initially to co-finance all international productions and acquisitions of France’s StudioCanal (such as 2014's Paddington and Non-Stop ), Anton Corp has signed further contracts with leading independent distributors and producers in Europe and North America, including America’s Blumhouse Productions and Canada’s Elevation Pictures.

“Raybaud, distribution president Harold van Lier and their team have, in just a few years, established themselves as one of the main financing partners in Europe, being involved in almost 200 films. With our ambitious international strategy, this partnership is an important step on our way to expanding our business outside the Nordic countries,” said Frida Westerberg, deputy CEO and COO of SF Studios.

The two companies aim to stage a number of productions based on Nordic intellectual properties and/or with top Nordic filmmakers, such as Swedish directors Daniel Espinosa (Life, Child 44 , Safe House), Babak Najafi (London Has Fallen , Easy Money II ) and Jens Jönsson (Easy Money III: Life Deluxe, The King of Ping Pong ), who all have projects in development.

“SF Studios is truly remarkable, as it has some unique features, enabling it to rank among the top international independent studios, including its long-nurtured relationship with Nordic talents together with an experienced in-house production team and its well-established expertise in distribution,” commented Raybaud, the founder-owner of Anton Corp, which will co-finance and consult on international sales for the package.

Scandinavia’s largest film company (and one of the world’s oldest), set up in Stockholm in 1919 (and then known as Svensk Filmindustri), SF Studios was in 1984 bought by Swedish media concern Bonnier Group. With subsidiaries in all Scandinavian countries, it operates in all sectors of the industry, including production, theatrical, home video, TV, multimedia distribution and international sales.