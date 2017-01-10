MiBACT throws its weight behind Rohrwacher, Bispuri, Andò, Radford and Kechiche

by Camillo De Marco

10/01/2017 - The last funding session of 2016 allocated a total of €6.2 million to 35 films by seasoned auteurs, feature debuts, second works and directors under 35

During its last session of 2016, the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage's film committee decided on how best to allocate the third tranche of public funding to projects recognised as being of cultural interest. A total of €6.2 million was granted to 35 films: €4 million went to 18 film projects by seasoned auteurs, €800,000 to nine first and second works, and €1.4 million to eight movies by directors under the age of 35.

In the experienced auteurs category, the two projects that received the lion's share of the funding, to the tune of €400,000 each, were Lazzaro felice by Alice Rohrwacher (Tempesta Film) and Figlia mia by Laura Bispuri (Vivo Film, Colorado Film). €300,000 were granted to Un uomo, Gianni Versace by Bille August (Oberon Prod), Fortunata by Sergio Castellitto (Indigo, HT Film), Una storia senza nome by Roberto Andò (Bibi Film Tv) and Ride by Valerio Mastandrea (Kimera Film). €250,000 will go to I destini generali by Stefano Chiantini (Fabula Pictures) and Cinque è il numero perfetto by Igor Tuveri (Jean Vigo, Propaganda Italia). €200,000 are destined for Il mostro non dorme mai by Alessandro Piva (Bella Film, Seminal Film), Troppa grazia by Gianni Zanasi (Pupkin Prod, IBC Movie), Il permesso by Claudio Amendola (Carniel Bonivento), La musica del silenzio by Michael Radford (Pico Media) and Le seduzioni by Vito Zagarrio (Artimagiche Film, Cavadaliga). €150,000 were granted to Walking to Paris by Peter Greenaway (Enjoy Movies), while €100,000 went to La Blessure, la vraie by Abdellatif Kechiche (Good Films). €50,000 were earmarked for Gli indesiderati: Europa by Fabrizio Ferraro (Passepartout) and Spoleto, 60 anni by Benoit Jacquot and Gerard Caillat (Baires Produzioni). Lastly, rather than financial support, a number of projects obtained recognition as being of cultural interest: these were Beata ignoranza by Massimiliano Bruno, L’ultimo giorno insieme by Marco Mazzieri, Classe Z by Guido Chiesa, Indizi di felicità by Walter Veltroni, Tu mi nascondi qualcosa by Enrico Lando, La verità, vi spiego, sull’amore by Max Croci and Un figlio di nome Erasmus by Alberto Ferraro.

The first and second works that each received a grant of €100,000 were L’isola di babbo Natale by Antonella Cecora, Come cadono le cose by Katja Colja, Hogar by Maura Del Pero, I bambini rimasti by Lorenzo Sportiello, Il bracciante by Gwin Sannia, Oltre il confine by Alessandro Valenti and Diario di spezie by Massimo Donati. Contributions of €50,000 went to La lucida follia di Marco Ferreri by Selma Jean Dell'Olio and Flesh Out by Michela Occhipinti. Finally, Martino dove sei? by Alessandro Pondi, Pino Daniele qualcosa arriverà by Giorgio Verdelli, S/connessi by Christian Marazziti and Vita agli arresti di Aung San Suu Kyi by Marco Martinelli all earned the status of being of cultural interest.

A total sum of €1.4 million was allocated to eight projects by auteurs aged under 35: I figli del freddo by Stefano Lodovichi, Sole by Carlo Sironi, La bambina sintetica by Karole Rita Di Tommaso, La terra dell’abbastanza by Fabio and Damiano D’Innocenzo, Mancino naturale by Salvatore Allocca, Come crimini e misfatti by Alessio Pascucci, Thanks for vaselina by Gabriele Di Luca and La banda Grossi by Claudio Ripalti. Last of all, I peggiori by Vincenzo Alfieri requested and was granted the status of being of cultural interest.

