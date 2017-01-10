Mercy (2016)
BERLIN 2017 Selection

Berlin's competition filling out nicely

by 

- The most recent batch of filmmakers invited to take part in the main section of the Berlinale includes Volker Schlöndorff, Thomas Arslan, Danny Boyle and Álex de la Iglesia

Berlin's competition filling out nicely
Return to Montauk by Volker Schlöndorff

The organisers of the 67th Berlin Film Festival (9-19 February 2017) have announced ten additional selections for its main section: six films that will be vying for the Golden Bear (fresh additions to the ten titles already unveiled in mid-December – read the article) and four movies set to be screened out of competition. Meanwhile, for its part, the Berlinale Special section has been bulked up with an extra three films.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)EFM 2017 468x60

Featuring among the new additions to the competition is the new film by German Palme d'Or-winning maestro Volker Schlöndorff, Return to Montauk, which brings together a top-drawer European cast comprising Stellan Skarsgård, Nina Hoss (a Shooting Star in 2000, and winner of the Silver Bear ten years ago for Yella [+see also:
trailer
film profile]), Susanne Wolff and Niels Arestrup (who already appeared in his previous film, Diplomacy [+see also:
trailer
film profile]). The genius behind The Tin Drum will be going head to head with his fellow countryman Thomas Arslan. Having already been in competition in 2013 with Gold [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Thomas Arslan
film profile], this time he will be presenting Bright Nights, which stars such names as Georg Friedrich. Meanwhile, Austrian actor Josef Hader will be showing off his directorial debut, Wilde Maus (which also stars Friedrich himself). Also of note among the hopefuls for the Bear are South Korea's Hong Sangsoo with On the Beach at Night Alone and Japanese director Sabu (who took part in the competition in 2015) with Mr. Long.

Out of competition, audiences will be able to discover some truly tantalising titles, beginning with the sequel to a cult film: T2: Trainspotting [+see also:
trailer
film profile]. And Danny Boyle will be in good company: Alex de la Iglesia and Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham [+see also:
trailer
film profile]) have also been invited along with their latest offerings.

Three features (two hailing from Germany and one Czech-Slovak production) have also been added to the Berlinale Special selection.

Here is the list of the latest additions to the Competition and Berlinale Special sections:

Competition (new films selected)

Return to Montauk - Volker Schlöndorff (Germany/France/Ireland)
 Bright Nights - Thomas Arslan (Germany/Norway)
 Wilde Maus - Josef Hader (Austria)
 Joaquim - Marcelo Gomes (Brazil/Portugal)
 On the Beach at Night Alone - Hong Sangsoo (South Korea)
 Mr. Long - Sabu (Japan/Germany/Hong Kong/China/Taiwan)

Out of competition

T2: Trainspotting [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Danny Boyle (United Kingdom)
 Viceroy’s House [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Gurinder Chadha (India/United Kingdom)
 The Bar [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Alex de la Iglesia (Spain)
Logan - James Mangold (USA)

Berlinale Special

Bye Bye Germany - Sam Garbarski (Germany/Luxembourg/Belgium)
 In Times of Fading Light - Matti Geschonneck (Germany)
A Prominent Patient - Julius Sevcík (Czech Republic/Slovakia)

(Translated from French)

 

