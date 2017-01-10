Debut films feature heavily in the nominations for the 2017 Magrittes
by Aurore Engelen
- The seventh edition of the Magritte Awards will take place on 4 February and will give top billing to feature debuts by promising young directors
The André Delvaux Academy has announced the nominees for the 22 trophies set to be handed out at the seventh Magritte Awards ceremony, which will be held on 4 February. The list of nominees stands as a testament to the tremendous vitality of young Belgian cinema over the last few months. Straight away, we see two international champions of Belgian film locking horns: Joachim Lafosse and his After Love [+see also:
will be competing with Bouli Lanners and his The First, The Last
in the race for the three top awards, Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay (they have both already won the first two trophies for Loving Without Reason
and The Giants
, respectively). But somewhat surprisingly, they will be going head to head with three debut films: Death by Death
film review
by Valéry Rosier. These three movies may be very different from one another, but all remain true to the universe of their respective directors and serve to nurture the hopes placed in the auteurs themselves. Incidentally, we should point out that in addition to being nominated in the main categories, these films have also received nods in an impressive number of the technical categories.
This state of affairs showcases a generational rejuvenation which is particularly pleasing. Nevertheless, the only fly in the ointment is that The Unknown Girl
by the Dardenne brothers has been snubbed and will not be duking it out on the 4th. We should also highlight the minimal nominations for another promising debut movie, Baden Baden
Meanwhile, we also observe the rise of some new faces in the acting categories. While we do find a few bankable stars and other regulars (such as Bouli Lanners, François Damiens, Virginie Efira and Marie Gillain), other more unusual profiles are also starting to break through, such as Jean-Jacques Rausin (Death by Death) and Aboubakr Bensaihi (Black
), both of whom were astonishing in their first major film roles, as well as Astrid Whettnall, who bowled us over in Road to Istanbul
film profile].
For once, this year the forecasts will be particularly unpredictable, so be sure to tune in on 4 February to find out the results.
Here is the complete list of nominees for the seventh Magritte Awards:
Best Film
Death by Death
Keeper
After Love
The First, The Last
Parasol
Best Debut Film
Death by Death - Xavier Seron
Keeper - Guillaume Senez
Parasol - Valéry Rosier
Best Director
Xavier Seron - Death by Death
Joachim Lafosse - After Love
Bouli Lanners - The First, The Last
Valéry Rosier - Parasol
Best Flemish Film
Belgica
Black
Problemski Hotel
The Land of the Enlightened
Best Co-produced Film
As I Open My Eyes
Eternity
The Red Turtle
Cowboys
Best Original Screenplay or Adaptation
Xavier Seron – Death by Death
Guillaume Senez, David Lambert – Keeper
Joachim Lafosse – After Love
Bouli Lanners – The First, The Last
Best Actress
Astrid Whettnall – Road to Istanbul
Marie Gillain - Mirage d'Amour
Jo Deseure - Un homme à la mer
Virginie Efira – In Bed with Victoria
Best Actor
Aboubakr Bensaihi – Black
Jean-Jacques Rausin – Death by Death
François Damiens - Cowboys
Bouli Lanners – The First, The Last
Best Supporting Actress
Virginie Efira - Elle
Catherine Salée – Keeper
Anne Coesens - La Taularde
Julienne Goeffers – Parasol
Best Supporting Actor
Laurent Capelluto – I Am a Soldier
Sam Louwyck – Keeper
David Murgia – The First, The Last
Charlie Dupont – Odd Job
Best Female Newcomer
Ghalia Benali – As I Open My Eyes
Salomé Richard - Baden Baden
Martha Canga Antonio – Black
Jade and Margaux Soentjens – After Love
Best Male Newcomer
Lazare Gousseau - Baden Baden
Pierre Olivier - Nous Quatre
Yoann Blanc - Un homme à la mer
Martin Nissen - Welcome Home
Best Cinematography
Manu Dacosse - Evolution
Benoît Debie – The Dancer
Jean-Paul De Zaeytijd – The First, The Last
Olivier Boonjing – Parasol
(This year, the Best Cinematography category comprises four nominees owing to ties)
Best Sound
Arnaud Calvar, Julien Mizac and Philippe Charbonnel – Death by Death
Virginie Messiaen and Franco Piscopo – Keeper
Nils Fauth and Peter Soldan – The Red Turtle
Best Production Design
Véronique Sacrez – Eternity
Florin Dima – Keeper
Paul Rouschop – The First, The Last
Best Costumes
Sandra Campisi - Baden Baden
Nina Caspari – Black
Elise Ancion – The First, The Last
Best Original Score
Hannes De Maeyer – Black
Catherine Graindorge – Rising Voices
Cyrille de Haes and Manuel Roland – Parasol
Best Editing
Julie Naas – Death by Death
Julie Brenta – Keeper
Nicolas Rumpl – Parasol
Best Animated Short
Estate - Ronny Trocker
Pornography - Eric Ledune
Totems - Paul Jadoul
Best Short Fiction
A l’arraché - Emmanuelle Nicot
Le Plombier - Méryl Fortunat-Rossi and Xavier Seron
Les Amoureuses - Catherine Cosme
Best Documentary
En bataille, portrait d’une directrice de prison - Eve Duchemin
Intégration Inch’Allah - Pablo Muñoz Gomez
La Terre Abandonnée - Gilles Laurent
(Translated from French)