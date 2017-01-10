Debut films feature heavily in the nominations for the 2017 Magrittes

by Aurore Engelen

10/01/2017 - The seventh edition of the Magritte Awards will take place on 4 February and will give top billing to feature debuts by promising young directors

The André Delvaux Academy has announced the nominees for the 22 trophies set to be handed out at the seventh Magritte Awards ceremony, which will be held on 4 February. The list of nominees stands as a testament to the tremendous vitality of young Belgian cinema over the last few months. Straight away, we see two international champions of Belgian film locking horns: Joachim Lafosse and his After Love will be competing with Bouli Lanners and his The First, The Last in the race for the three top awards, Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay (they have both already won the first two trophies for Loving Without Reason and The Giants , respectively). But somewhat surprisingly, they will be going head to head with three debut films: Death by Death by Xavier Seron, Keeper by Guillaume Senez and Parasol by Valéry Rosier. These three movies may be very different from one another, but all remain true to the universe of their respective directors and serve to nurture the hopes placed in the auteurs themselves. Incidentally, we should point out that in addition to being nominated in the main categories, these films have also received nods in an impressive number of the technical categories.

This state of affairs showcases a generational rejuvenation which is particularly pleasing. Nevertheless, the only fly in the ointment is that The Unknown Girl by the Dardenne brothers has been snubbed and will not be duking it out on the 4th. We should also highlight the minimal nominations for another promising debut movie, Baden Baden by Rachel Lang (including Best Female Newcomer for Salomé Richard, who was shortlisted for the same award at the Césars).

Meanwhile, we also observe the rise of some new faces in the acting categories. While we do find a few bankable stars and other regulars (such as Bouli Lanners, François Damiens, Virginie Efira and Marie Gillain), other more unusual profiles are also starting to break through, such as Jean-Jacques Rausin (Death by Death) and Aboubakr Bensaihi (Black ), both of whom were astonishing in their first major film roles, as well as Astrid Whettnall, who bowled us over in Road to Istanbul .

For once, this year the forecasts will be particularly unpredictable, so be sure to tune in on 4 February to find out the results.

Here is the complete list of nominees for the seventh Magritte Awards:

Best Film

Death by Death - Xavier Seron

Keeper - Guillaume Senez

After Love - Joachim Lafosse

The First, The Last - Bouli Lanners

Parasol - Valéry Rosier

Best Debut Film

Death by Death - Xavier Seron

Keeper - Guillaume Senez

Parasol - Valéry Rosier

Best Director

Xavier Seron - Death by Death

Joachim Lafosse - After Love

Bouli Lanners - The First, The Last

Valéry Rosier - Parasol

Best Flemish Film

Belgica - Felix van Groeningen

Black - Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah

Problemski Hotel - Manu Riche

The Land of the Enlightened - Pieter-Jan De Pue

Best Co-produced Film

As I Open My Eyes - Leyla Bouzid

Eternity - Tran Anh Hung

The Red Turtle - Michael Dudok de Wit

Cowboys - Thomas Bidegain

Best Original Screenplay or Adaptation

Xavier Seron – Death by Death

Guillaume Senez, David Lambert – Keeper

Joachim Lafosse – After Love

Bouli Lanners – The First, The Last

Best Actress

Astrid Whettnall – Road to Istanbul

Marie Gillain - Mirage d’Amour

Jo Deseure - Un homme à la mer

Virginie Efira – In Bed with Victoria

Best Actor

Aboubakr Bensaihi – Black

Jean-Jacques Rausin – Death by Death

François Damiens - Cowboys

Bouli Lanners – The First, The Last

Best Supporting Actress

Virginie Efira - Elle

Catherine Salée – Keeper

Anne Coesens - La Taularde

Julienne Goeffers – Parasol

Best Supporting Actor

Laurent Capelluto – I Am a Soldier

Sam Louwyck – Keeper

David Murgia – The First, The Last

Charlie Dupont – Odd Job

Best Female Newcomer

Ghalia Benali – As I Open My Eyes

Salomé Richard - Baden Baden

Martha Canga Antonio – Black

Jade and Margaux Soentjens – After Love

Best Male Newcomer

Lazare Gousseau - Baden Baden

Pierre Olivier - Nous Quatre

Yoann Blanc - Un homme à la mer

Martin Nissen - Welcome Home

Best Cinematography

Manu Dacosse - Evolution

Benoît Debie – The Dancer

Jean-Paul De Zaeytijd – The First, The Last

Olivier Boonjing – Parasol

(This year, the Best Cinematography category comprises four nominees owing to ties)

Best Sound

Arnaud Calvar, Julien Mizac and Philippe Charbonnel – Death by Death

Virginie Messiaen and Franco Piscopo – Keeper

Nils Fauth and Peter Soldan – The Red Turtle

Best Production Design

Véronique Sacrez – Eternity

Florin Dima – Keeper

Paul Rouschop – The First, The Last

Best Costumes

Sandra Campisi - Baden Baden

Nina Caspari – Black

Elise Ancion – The First, The Last

Best Original Score

Hannes De Maeyer – Black

Catherine Graindorge – Rising Voices

Cyrille de Haes and Manuel Roland – Parasol

Best Editing

Julie Naas – Death by Death

Julie Brenta – Keeper

Nicolas Rumpl – Parasol

Best Animated Short

Estate - Ronny Trocker

Pornography - Eric Ledune

Totems - Paul Jadoul

Best Short Fiction

A l’arraché - Emmanuelle Nicot

Le Plombier - Méryl Fortunat-Rossi and Xavier Seron

Les Amoureuses - Catherine Cosme

Best Documentary

En bataille, portrait d’une directrice de prison - Eve Duchemin

Intégration Inch’Allah - Pablo Muñoz Gomez

La Terre Abandonnée - Gilles Laurent

(Translated from French)