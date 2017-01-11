48 market premieres at the Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in Paris

by Fabien Lemercier

11/01/2017 - 480 buyers and 100 journalists hailing from almost 50 countries are heading to the biggest market and press junket dedicated to French film, unspooling from 12-16 January

Strategically organised by UniFrance in the run-up to the Berlinale, the Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in Paris has proven to be an undeniably effective event since its creation. The 19th edition, which kicks off tomorrow and unspools until 16 January, will be no exception. On one hand, 48 market premieres and a total of 76 film screenings will be on offer to the 480 buyers from all over the world who will be attending the event in the French capital, while the 42 French international sales agents in action will obviously also be striking deals behind the scenes for the other titles on their slates. On the other hand, the gathering will give 100 specialist journalists from almost 50 countries the chance to meet with 130 French artists (filmmakers as well as actors) in order to prepare media coverage for the releases of the French movies scheduled to come out this year across various territories. Other highlights on the programme include the unveiling of the assessment of the admissions taken by French productions overseas in 2016, a round-table on the latest trends in indie cinema around the world, and the handing out of the French Cinema Award to Isabelle Huppert (who has just been crowned with a Golden Globe for Best Actress for her performance in Elle ).

Among the most notable market premieres, Le Pacte will be presenting This Is Our Land by Lucas Belvaux, which will have its world premiere at Rotterdam, in addition to Mr & Mrs Adelman by Nicolas Bedos.

Gaumont will be pinning its hopes on Step by Step by Fabien Marsaud (aka Grand Corps Malade) and Mehdi Idir, as well as 50 Is the New 30 by Valérie Lemercier.

Memento Films International will be screening Mr Stein Goes Online by Stéphane Robelin and Paris Prestige by Hamé and Ekoué, and will be launching pre-sales for such titles as L'apparition, the upcoming film by Xavier Giannoli.

Wild Bunch, which has just announced the appointment of Eva Diederix (after she defected from Elle Driver) as head of its international sales team (replacing Carole Baraton, who has left the company with a view to imminently going it alone) will screen the market premiere of Visiting Ours by Rachida Brakni and Sex Doll by Sylvie Verheyde, and will be pre-selling a plethora of other titles on its slate. The most notable among them are My Son by Christian Carion (read the article), K.O. by Fabrice Gobert (based on a promo reel – read the article), Ismaël’s Ghosts by Arnaud Desplechin (read the news), Redoubtable by Michel Hazanavicius (read the article), Rodin by Jacques Doillon, Racer and the Jailbird by Michaël R Roskam (read the article), the animated film Dilili in Paris by Michel Ocelot, and the forthcoming movies by Raymond Depardon and Jean-Luc Godard.

Pathé International, which will have the honour of opening the Rendez-Vous with Lisa Azuelos' Dalida , will also be showing off four comedies: R.A.I.D Special Unit by Dany Boon, Divorce French Style by Martin Bourboulon, You Choose! by Eric Lavaine and My Family Already Adores You by Jérôme Commandeur.

Indie Sales will be banking on the premiere of Corporate by Nicolas Silhol (read the article), Films Distribution on Do It Right by Chad Chenouga, Elle Driver on If I Were a Boy by Audrey Dana, and Les Films du Losange on the documentary The Paris Opera by Jean-Stéphane Bron.

MK2 will also be pulling out all the stops at the market, with its dazzling line-up of upcoming titles (helmed by such names as Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, Naomi Kawase, Joan Chemla, Robert Guédiguian, Serge Bozon, Pierre Salvadori, Fulvio Risuleo, Modi Barry and Cédric Ido, Karim Moussaoui, and so on; read the news).

StudioCanal will be unveiling Alone by David Moreau and The Climb by Ludovic Bernard.

Doc & Film International will be screening Volubilis by Faouzi Bensaïdi and Paris la Blanche by Lidia Terki, while Alma Cinema is due to present Not on My Watch by Emmanuelle Cuau and In Between by Maysaloun Amoud.

SND - Groupe M6, which will be touting The Confession by Nicolas Boukhrief and Just To Be Sure by Carine Tardieu, has just added Thousand Cuts by Eric Valette, which will be unveiled in one of the parallel sections at Rotterdam, to its slate.

Be For Films is pinning its hopes on Fifty Springtimes by Blandine Lenoir, whereas WTFilms will be banking on Going to Brazil by Patrick Mille, Premium Films on Breathing Under Water by Marina Place, Wide on Macadam Music by Nicolas de Susini, and Urban Distribution International on Snow in Venice by Elliott Covrigaru.

Other firms boasting market premieres include The Bureau Sales with Life Beyond Me by Olivier Peyon, Kinology with Mum's Wrong by Marc Fitoussi, EuropaCorp with Room(H)ates by Dominique Farrugia, MPM Films with Strange Birds by Elise Girard and Alfama Films with Stalin's Couch by Fanny Ardant. Also worth mentioning are Julie and the Shoe Factory by Paul Calori and Kostia Testud (read the article), sold by Loin derrière l'Oural, and Ali, the Goat & Ibrahim by Sherif El Bendary, for which Loco Films will be negotiating deals.

Five market premieres in the comedy genre are on TF1 Studio's menu, with Back in Business by Gérard Pautonnier (read the news), Honey Bunny by Frédéric Forestier, Alibi.com by Philippe Lacheau, Father-Son Boot Camp by Emilie Gaudreault and Love Is Dead by Eric Capitaine. Furthermore, Other Angle Pictures will also be making its presence felt with the premieres of An Indian Tale by Hector Cabello Reyes (read the article), How I Met My Father by Maxime Motte, Babyphone by Olivier Casas, The No-Job Agency by Alexandre Charlot and Franck Magnier, Blockbuster by Julie Hygreck and One Day My Prince by Flavia Coste.

Of course, all of the other international sales agents will also be reporting for duty at the Paris-based market, most notably Celluloid Dreams, Jour2Fête, Reel Suspects, New Morning Films, Versatile and Bac Films.

