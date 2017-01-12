Greek Film Center supports 23 film projects

by Vassilis Economou

12/01/2017 - The GFC has released the results of its third and final funding programme for 2016

A couple of days after the ERT’s announcement that it would be supporting a number of Greek and international co-productions (read the news), the Greek Film Center (GFC) also released the results of its third and final funding programme for 2016. Among the selected projects are scripts that are at either the first or second development stage, while the main list of recipients consists of film projects that are about to start production.

The amount of support granted totals €1,660,500, €1,230,000 of which will be earmarked for 12 feature-length fiction films, €230,000 for seven documentary feature films and €79,000 for four international co-productions. It should be noted that since August 2016, the GFC has pre-approved funds totalling over €3.1 million.

The 12 fiction projects are: I Balada tis Tripias Kardias by Yannis Economides (production company: Faliro House), O Raftis by Sonia Liza Kenterman (Blonde SA), Fantasia by Alexis Kardaras (producer: Eleni Kossyfidou), I Dexia Tsepi tou Rasou by Giannis Lapatas (ETEKT), I Anakrisi by Panagiotis Portokalakis (producer: Giorgos Kyriakos), Jamaica by Antonis Morfonios (producer: Giorgos Kyriakos), Memory Reloaded by Panos Pappas (Bad Crowd), Eleythero Thema by Stella Theodoraki (Fantasia), To Pehnidi by Tasos Psarras (View Master Films), Success Story by Nikos Perakis (producer: Giorgos Papadatos), Digger by Georgis Grigorakis (Haos Film) and Nikos Kazantzakis by Yiannis Smaragdis (Alexandros Film).

The seven documentary projects are: Nazistiko Stratopedo P. Mela by Giorgos Keramidiotis (producer: Giorgos Keramidiotis), I Hronia tou Pithikou by Giorgos Zervas (producer: Giorgos Zervas), Nikos Karouzos, O Dromos gia to EAR by Giannis Karpouzis (producers: Giannis Karpouzis, Jacob Moe/Syros International Film Festival), 2917 – Epistrofi stin Koryfi by Stratis Chatzielenoudas (producer: Giannis Sotiropoulos), I Mitera tou Stathmou by Kostoula Tomadaki (producer: Alexandros Kakavas), Stin Akri tou Ponou by Kalliopi Legaki (producers: Maria Gentekou, Kalliopi Legaki) and I Metafora by Ilias Giannakakis (producer: Ilias Giannakakis).

Finally, the four international co-productions are: Avril et Djam by Tony Gatlif (Blonde SA), Thorn by Gabriel Tzafka, Delegations by Bujar Alimani and Menopause by Tonia Mishiali (the latter three's producers are not known at this time).