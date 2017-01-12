2016 brings a 14% increase in box-office earnings in Romania

by Stefan Dobroiu

The Romanian film industry ended 2016 with total earnings amounting to approximately €53.8 million, which equates to a 14% growth on 2015's figures (€47.2 million) and a 28.4% rise compared to 2014 (€41.89 million).

Statistics regarding the total number of admissions and the average ticket price are now impossible to calculate because of the decision of an important local distributor to withdraw admissions information from publication.

The number of releases increased slightly, from 202 in 2015 and 2014 to 211 last year.

The most successful films of the year were Suicide Squad (421,000 admissions), Deadpool (355,000 admissions) and The Jungle Book (353,000 admissions). However, none of these films even came close to the leader of the pack from 2015, Furious Seven, which racked up 650,000 admissions.

2016 also came with the widest ever release in Romania: in December, distributor Forum Film released Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on as many as 199 screens.

The most successful European film of the year was Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them , with 211,000 admissions. Other Continental releases fared less well, but 2016 saw an overall increase in the total number of European films released in Romania.

2016 was also an excellent year for domestic releases, with two movies earning more than €500,000: Cristina Iacob’s #Selfie 69 (150,000 admissions) and Paul Negoescu’s Two Lottery Tickets (133,000 admissions). In fact, last year was the first year in a very long time to have two Romanian releases in the annual top 40.

The Romanian National Film Center will announce definitive statistics, including the number of admissions, in March.