The Apparition: Vincent Lindon on Xavier Giannoli’s set

by Fabien Lemercier

12/01/2017 - An investigative journalist participates in a canonical investigation. Filming is about to begin on this Curiosa Films production, which is being sold by Memento

The first clapperboard is set to slam at the end of January on the set of The Apparition by Xavier Giannoli, the 7th feature by the director, who rose to prominence with Eager Bodies in 2003 and has been selected twice in competition at Cannes (The Singer in 2006 and In the Beginning in 2009) and twice at Venice (Superstar in 2012 and Marguerite in 2015).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The cast features Vincent Lindon (who won the performance award at Cannes in 2015 and the César for Best Actor in 2016 for The Measure of a Man , and has been nominated for the same award on five other occasions, in 1993, 2000, 2008, 2010 and 2013; in May he will hit screens in Rodin), young actress Galatéa Bellugi (discovered in Keeper and Being 14 ) and Patrick D’Assumçao (nominated for the César for Best Supporting Actor in 2014 for Stranger by the Lake and recently acclaimed in Last Days of Louis XIV ).

Written by the director, the story centres around Jacques, a journalist at a large regional newspaper in France. His reputation as an impartial and talented investigator attracts the attention of the Vatican, which recruits him for a special task; being part of a committee investigating the truthfulness of a saintly apparition in a small French village – a truly canonical investigation. Upon his arrival, he meets the young and sensitive Anna, who claims to have personally witnessed the apparition of the Virgin Mary. A profoundly devout woman, she's garnered an impressive following in the village and is torn between her faith and the many solicitations she receives. Confronted with opposing views from clergy members and sceptics in the group, Jacques gradually uncovers the hidden motivations and pressures at work and sees his belief system profoundly shaken.

Produced by Olivier Delbosc for Curiosa Films, The Apparition is being made on a budget of €7.7 million, which most notably includes a contribution from co-producer France 3 Cinéma, an advance on receipts from the CNC, and support from the Ile-de-France region. The 63 days of filming will take place in Paris and in the Gap region with Eric Gautier (who has been nominated for the César for Best Cinematographer seven times and won it in 1990, was praised at Cannes in 2004 for Clean and The Motorcycle Diaries, and was acclaimed for Into the Wild, among others) as director of photography. The film will be ready for release in spring 2018, and will be distributed in France and sold internationally by Memento.

Curiosa Films will release The Midwife by Martin Provost on 22 March, and is currently working on the post-production for Fleuve noir by Erick Zonca (see article),along with comedy Momo by duo Vincent Lobelle - Sébastien Thiéry, and Knock by Lorraine Lévy (see article).

(Translated from French)