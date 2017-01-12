Wild Mouse: The Bear-hunting rodent

by Bénédicte Prot

Seasoned Austrian actor Josef Hader, who recently played the title role in Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe , the film selected to represent his country at the Oscars, is set to unveil his directorial debut, Wild Mouse, in the international competition of the 67th Berlin Film Festival (9-19 February).

In the feature, which boasts a screenplay written by Hader himself, he also plays the lead role of Georg, a renowned music critic who gets the sack from his very comfortable job at a newspaper in Vienna and decides to take revenge, while concealing his dismissal from his younger wife (Pia Hierzegger), who wants a child with him. He then embarks upon a project to renovate rollercoasters with an old friend of his (played by Georg Friedrich, who is thus appearing in two films in competition at Berlin, the other being Thomas Arslan's Bright Nights).

Wild Mouse is billed as a tragicomedy that makes light of its middle-class hero's ego, but which, above all else, is about interpersonal communication problems, attempting to reproduce them with the viewer in such a way that he or she will reflect on these themes and remain captivated throughout.

Wild Mouse was produced by Vienna-based outfit WEGA Filmproduktion, while the movie's international sales are handled by The Match Factory.

