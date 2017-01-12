Sleeping Beauty (2016)
Focus: The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (2016)
PRODUCTION Ireland/UK

Mark O’Rowe completes The Delinquent Season

- Element takes Ireland and UK rights, Protagonist handles world sales of the film starring Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy in The Delinquent Season

Feature directorial debutant Mark O’Rowe has completed principal photography at Dublin locations on The Delinquent Season. The film is a drama that revolves around two couples in suburban Dublin who on paper appear to live in marital bliss, until an altercation between one of the couples occurs and cracks begin to appear in both of these seemingly steady marriages.

Stars include Cillian Murphy, one of the stars of Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] that won much festival acclaim in 2016, Catherine Walker (A Dark Song [+see also:
trailer
film profile]), Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]) and Andrew Scott (television’s Sherlock).

Alan Moloney (Siege of Jadotville [+see also:
trailer
film profile]) and Ruth Coady (Mary Shelley) of Parallel Films (Ireland) produced the film. Executive producers are Dixie Linder and Nick Marston (Boy A [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]) of Cuba Pictures (UK), with support from the Irish Film Board, Irish National broadcaster RTÉ and the British Film Institute.

Element Pictures Distribution has secured Irish and UK rights, whilst Protagonist Pictures will handle sales in the rest of the world.

O’Rowe has several key writing credits to his name, including the award-winning Intermission (IFTA winner for Best Script in 2003), Boy A (BAFTA-nominated in two categories and winner of Best Screenplay at Dinard in 2008), Perrier’s Bounty [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (2010) and Broken [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (nominated for Best Screenplay at BIFA 2012). He also directed the 2013 short Debris.

 

