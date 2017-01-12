The Last Family comes top among the nine Scope100 countries

by Cineuropa

12/01/2017 - The Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Portugal, France, Sweden and Lithuania have chosen their favourite movies

Scope100, a distribution project developed by Polish company Gutek Film and French firm Festival Scope, examines and rethinks acquisition and release processes for independent European films and audience stimulation.

The Scope100 community is made up of 100 active film lovers chosen from among audiences in each partner country. Seven European films were screened and voted on over one month by this community, which was also fully engaged in discussing and influencing marketing campaigns – including trailers, loglines and other bold, original initiatives. The winning films from the partner territories have just been announced.

The results in the different countries were varied and the selection proved to be very diverse, but there was indisputably one big winner, the number-one choice in France, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Austria: the Polish title The Last Family , which is Jan P Matuszynski's feature debut. It received trophies at numerous festivals, starting with the Best Actor Award at Locarno last August.

Another debut film, Heartstone by Icelandic director Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson, tugged at the heartstrings of Portuguese and Swedish audiences. Anne Zohra’s 24 Weeks , which was in this year’s Berlinale competition, came top in Norway, Michael Dudok de Wit’s animation The Red Turtle snagged pole position in Poland, and Joachim Lafosse’s After Love won the day in Hungary. The theatrical releases are planned for late spring 2017 and will actively involve the Scope100 members in each country.

Scope100 is an initiative that gathers together nine European distributors: Gutek Film from Poland, Aerofilms from the Czech Republic, Stadtkino from Austria, Arthaus from Norway, Cinefil Co from Hungary, Alambique Films from Portugal, Potemkine from France, Folkets Bio from Sweden and Kino Pasaka from Lithuania, in addition to Festival Scope. It is supported by Creative Europe - MEDIA Audience Development.