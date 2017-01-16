After Love (2016)
Focus: The Commune (2016)
BOX OFFICE Germany

Fewer admissions and a smaller market share for German films in 2016

by 

- With cinema attendance levels falling by 16.25%, just one local production in the top ten and a market share of 18.4%, 2016 was an underwhelming year in German theatres

Fewer admissions and a smaller market share for German films in 2016
Willkommen bei den Hartmanns by Simon Verhoeven

Overall, 2016 was marred by a disappointing dip in results in German cinemas: all in all (according to the figures reported on InsideKino, prepared from Media Control data), 96.15 million viewers headed to theatres last year, as against 114.8 million in 2015, which constitutes a drop of 16.25% (and a dip back under the 100-million-admissions mark, which had not been witnessed since 2009).

The scores racked up by German films decreased even more dramatically, and were not far off their weak performance in 2012 (when they took 17.2 million admissions and secured a 14.9% market share): they sold a mere 17.7 million tickets, as against 29.2 million in 2015, thus plummeting 39.3% and resulting in a market share that dropped from 25.4% to 18.4%.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Locking horns with a number of all-powerful US blockbusters (particularly 3D films, which occupied the top five places in the charts, Zoomania topping the list, with 3.8 million admissions and grossing €30.8 million), the highest-performing German title in the 2016 top ten, Willkommen bei den Hartmanns by Simon Verhoeven, only managed sixth place (with 3.3 million viewers and €26.6 million in takings).

As for the distributors, Warner Bros roundly trounced its rivals (with 20.14 million admissions for 18 films and a market share of 20.9%), followed by Walt Disney (19.4 million admissions, 11 films, 20.2%), 20th Century Fox (16 million admissions, 12 films, 16.7%), Universal (12.5 million tickets, 12 films, 13%) and Sony (6.7 million tickets, 11 films, 7%).

(Translated from French)

 

