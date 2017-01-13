Reel Suspects backs Black Hollow Cage

by Fabien Lemercier

13/01/2017 - Spanish director Sadrac González-Perellón’s film features prominently in the line-up of the Parisian sales company, which specialises in “elevated genre” films

Building on the momentum of a highly fruitful 2016, most notably thanks to American production Radio Dreams by Iranian filmmaker Babak Jalali (winner of the Tiger Award last year at Rotterdam), Interchange by Malaysian director Dan Iskandar Said (presented in Piazza Grande at Locarno), and We Are the Flesh by Mexican filmmaker Emiliano Rocha Minter (also unveiled at Rotterdam, in the Bright Future section, and strongly supported by Alfonso Cuaron), French company Reel Suspects, headed up by Matteo Lovadina, forges ahead in the highly competitive international sales market. Operating along an editorial line that is open to films from all over the world and to "elevated genre" films, or rather genre films that move beyond diehard genre and echo arthouse film, the Parisian company is set to present Spanish film Black Hollow Cage by Sadrac González-Perellón to buyers at the European Film Market of the 67th Berlinale (to be held from 9 to 19 February 2017).

After rising to prominence with his debut feature Myna Has Gone, a film made on a micro-budget which was co-directed by Sonia Escolano and won a number of awards on the international festival circuit (in particular at Austin in 2009), Sadrac González-Perellón is back, this time on his own, with an English-language film he wrote the screenplay for, is produced by Asallam Films, and stars Julien Nicholson, Lowena McDonell, Haydée Lysander, Will Hudson, Daniel M. Jacobs and Marc Puiggener. So what’s the film about? Alice, a young woman traumatised by the loss of her arm, lives in a strange isolated house in the woods with just her father and a greyhound for company. One day she happens across a mysterious cube-shaped device among the trees with the power to change the past. "The director caught my attention with his debut feature, the visual style of which was really interesting, and Black Hollow Cage fits in perfectly with the kind of films I sell on a regular basis", explainsMatteo Lovadina. "It contains elements of fantasy and a touch of horror, but it’s also a true story, a psychodrama and a story about society, a well-thought-out film with enticing visuals. It somewhat evokes the same feelings as Goodnight Mommy , with the temporal loop of Edge of Tomorrow, and I think festival selection committees will love it."

Among the other titles in Reel Suspects’ line-up are British title The Book of Birdie, Elizabeth E. Schuch’s debut feature. The film, which will have its world premiere at the Göteborg Film Festival (27 January – 6 February 2017), centres around a fragile teenager with a big imagination. Placed in an isolated convent, she soon finds herself struggling with hallucinatory visions she tries to track down the source of.

Reel Suspects, which is currently at the Rendez-Vous with French Cinema organised in Paris by UniFrance (see news article), is also still selling another debut feature, Macedonian titleAmok by Vardan Tozija, the main character in which is a young delinquent. "It’s a real exploration that I’ve been working on since Cannes, a harsh film which had its premiere in Chicago and interests both mainstream and more specialised events", points out Matteo Lovadina, whose line-up also includes The House by Norwegian director Reinert Kiil and Adventurer's Club by Polish filmmaker Tomasz Szafrański.

